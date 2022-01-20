Fever with or without rigors among 5 common symptoms of 3rd wave in Delhi: Centre

As the Union health ministry of Thursday presented a comparison between the 2nd and the 3rd wave of the pandemic in India and specifically Delhi, the department presented the most common five symptoms that have been associated with Covid during the 3rd wave of the pandemic, driven by Omicron.

The study has been done in Delhi but it is believed that these are the most common symptoms of Covid in the 3rd wave, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said during the weekly briefing of the health ministry.

Fatality in 3rd wave significantly lower than Covid 2nd wave: Health ministry

Fever with or without rigors (shivering), cough, irritation in the throat, muscular weakness and tiredness are the five common symptoms the ministry listed. Around 99% of patients in Delhi complained of these symptoms, the health ministry data revealed. Fever, cough, throat irritation generally subside after day 5.

From Alpha, Delta to Omicron: How Covid-19 symptoms changed

Among children between the age of 11 and 18 years, fever is the common symptom along with upper respiratory tract infection, the ministry said. Covid pneumonia was less this time, the health secretary said.

Omicron was first detected on November 24, 2021, in South Africa and since then doctors have been flagging the difference of Omicron symptoms than earlier Covid caused by Delta or any other variants. Scratchy throat was highlighted worldwide as the most common symptom of Omicron.

As Omicron advanced in all countries, other symptoms like night sweat, loose motion were added to the list. It was confirmed that Omicron has not been targeting the lungs and its impact are limited only to the upper respiratory track. The Centre's findings supported the universal belief but at the same time, the health ministry experts on Thursday warned that though the extensive vaccine coverage has saved Indians from the severity of the 3rd wave, people with comorbidities have to remain extra cautious.

The health ministry on Thursday said the present 3rd wave of the pandemic in India is being driven by Omicron. Comparing the fatalities of the 2nd wave and the 3rd wave, health ministry data revealed that the third wave in India is milder than the second wave.

On April 30, 2021, when the second wave was at its peak in the country, there were 3,86,452 new cases, 3,059 deaths and 31,70,228 active cases. The proportion of fully vaccinated people was 2%. On January 20, 2022, there are 3,17,532 new cases, 380 deaths and 19,24,051 active cases. The proportion of fully vaccinated people is 72%, health ministry data said.