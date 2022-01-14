From Alpha, Delta to Omicron: How Covid-19 symptoms changed

With experts listing some specific kind of skin rashes as probable symptoms of Omicron, the latest variant of the SARS-CoV-2, which is driving the worldwide surge of Covid cases, the list of Covid symptoms goes on and on. Recently, the American Centre for Disease Control and Prevention warned that people should watch out for pale, grey or blue-coloured skin, lips and nails.

Omicron has recorded a departure from the traditional Covid symptoms as loss of smell and taste and breathing troubles are rarely present in Omicron cases. Scratchy throat and some other common cold and flu-like symptoms have been associated with Omicron. The absence of respiratory problems has made Omicron appear less severe but as experts warn against taking Omicron lightly, doctors treating Omicron also said many patients may report high fever in the first few days.

Here is all we know about Covid symptoms since the beginning

1. Cough, cold and fever are common symptoms of Covid, be it Omicron or Delta.

2. Sore throat is a very common symptom of Omicron, not so much of Delta, but it may happen sometimes.

3. Headache, tiredness, body pain are apparently more prominent symptoms of Omicron than Delta.

4. Breathing problem is a very rare symptom of Omicron, very common of Delta,

5. Covid-19 clinical researcher Dr Swapneil Parikh said upper respiratory symptoms (cold, cough, sore throat) plus prominent GI symptoms (nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea) plus fever plus pain in the lower back and lower limbs are common symptoms of Omicron. "Starting to see a clinical picture of a self-limiting viral myositis (muscle pain, weakness) in many patients," Dr Parikh recently tweeted.

6. Dr Lancelot Pinto pointed out four prominent symptoms of Omicron: Fever for a couple of days, a lot of body ache, sore throat, occasionally loose motion.

According to experts, the symptoms have evolved because of the mutation that the virus has undergone. Also, the symptoms vary from person to person, depending on their immunity, vaccination status. Symptoms only offer clues and are not sure-shot ways to know about the infection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON