Few boosts, many setbacks: Will Humayun Kabir's AUJP split minority votes in Bengal polls

Expelled TMC leader Humayun Kabir is all set for a debut in the West Bengal assembly elections after he floated Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) in a bid to challenge Mamata Banerjee's party.

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir greets people as construction of a mosque, modelled on Ayodhya's Babri Masjid, begins at Beldanga, in Murshidabad district. (PTI Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kabir, who enjoys influence in his native Murshidabad, has been in the news ever since breaking away from TMC last year, emerging as a roadblock to the ruling camp in its attempt to consolidate minority voters.

Ever since the Bharatpur MLA announced his decision, there have been speculations whether AUJP will be successful in splitting Muslim vote bank, which has been with the TMC in the last few elections.

Kabir's party has however met with few boosts, but many setbacks. The biggest boos for Kabir's newly formed party was when Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM decided to enter into an alliance for the assembly polls. However, the union was short lived.

From Babri row to video sting

Humayun Kabir shot to spotlight last year after a rift with TMC following his controversial role in laying the foundation for a proposed Babri Masjid in Murshidabad district on December 6, the anniversary of the mosque's demolition in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The TMC suspended him for defying party discipline and provocative statements, while Kabir remained in the spotlight amid attacks from the BJP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The TMC suspended him for defying party discipline and provocative statements, while Kabir remained in the spotlight amid attacks from the BJP. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "I will be kingmaker after the elections. No one can form a government without my support," Kabir said ahead of launching his party in December last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I will be kingmaker after the elections. No one can form a government without my support," Kabir said ahead of launching his party in December last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I have said that I will contest in 135 seats. You will see that the party I form will win so many seats that whoever goes to take oath as the chief minister will need the support of my party's MLAs," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I have said that I will contest in 135 seats. You will see that the party I form will win so many seats that whoever goes to take oath as the chief minister will need the support of my party's MLAs," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cut to April 2026, Kabir was again in news after a video purportedly showed him claiming that he was in touch with BJP leaders and mobilising Muslim voters against the TMC in exchange for ₹1,000 crore. He rejected the video as a conspiracy while the BJP rejected suggestions of any links with Kabir. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cut to April 2026, Kabir was again in news after a video purportedly showed him claiming that he was in touch with BJP leaders and mobilising Muslim voters against the TMC in exchange for ₹1,000 crore. He rejected the video as a conspiracy while the BJP rejected suggestions of any links with Kabir. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The controversy led to AIMIM snapping ties with the AJUP. Owaisi's party has said it would go solo in the Bengal elections.

Does Humayun Kabir matter in Bengal polls?

Before the alliance went awry with AIMIM, Kabir had announced a list of 154 candidates for the Bengal polls. He had already declared the names of 15 candidates.

Kabir had declared that AUJP will contest 182 of the 294 Assembly seats across West Bengal. The party has fielded non-Bengali Muslim candidate Poonam Begum against chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur seat.

However, the party has suffered several setbacks even before the polls have begun. The party's prospect to consolidate minority vote bank has met with upset with AIMIM walking out of alliance. Bengal has a sizeable Muslim population, at 27 per cent, one of the highest in the country.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The party's Bengal president, Khobayeb Amin, has also quit following the sting video controversy.

Kabir has maintained that AJUP has remained strong in Muslim-majority pockets and claimed his party could emerge victorious in constituencies such as Raghunathganj, Suti, Naoda and Lalbagh. He has claimed that his party could win as many as 100 seats in the state.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Majid Alam ...Read More Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON