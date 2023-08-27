Few more parties likely to join INDIA bloc: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that a few more political parties are likely to join the opposition's newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) during its upcoming third joint meeting in Mumbai. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo by Santosh Kumar / Hindustan Times)

Read here: Logo of INDIA bloc likely to be unveiled on August 31: Congress' Ashok Chavan

While speaking to reporters, Kumar said, “We will discuss the INDIA bloc's strategies for next year's general elections during the upcoming meeting in Mumbai. Issues such as seat-sharing will be discussed and several other agendas will be finalised. A few more political parties will join our coalition.”

"I wish to unite the maximum number of parties before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. I am working in that direction. I have no desire for myself," he added. The JD(U) leader, however, did not reveal the names of the likely entrants in the alliance.

Additionally, Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma on Sunday claimed that four to five parties among the 38 parties that had attended the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are in touch with the bloc and some of them will join them in the upcoming meet.

"At least 4 to 5 political parties which were among the 38 parties that attended the NDA meeting addressed by PM Modi are in touch with the INDIA alliance. Some of them are expected to join the opposition bloc very soon while some before (2024) elections," Sharma told reporters in Nagpur.

Read here: ‘My one tweet made Congress remember..’: Himanta Sarma's dig at opposition over ‘INDIA’ name

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan said that around 26-27 opposition parties are expected to to participate in the third joint meeting of the bloc in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. The first meeting was held in Patna, while the second one was held in Bengaluru, where the Congress has recently returned to power.

26 opposition parties last month formed a coalition 'INDIA' (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) to take on the ruling BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The 26 opposition parties are, the Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, JD(U), RJD, JMM, NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), SP, NC, PDP, CPI(M), CPI, RLD, MDMK, Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK), VCK, RSP, CPI-ML (Liberation), Forward Bloc, IUML, Kerala Congress (Joseph), Kerala Congress (Mani), Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK).

(With inputs from agencies)