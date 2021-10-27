Fifth BJP legislator joins Trinamool Congress in less than six months

In another blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal, Krishna Kalyani --- the party’s MLA from Raiganj in north Bengal --- joined the ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday.

Since the Mamata Banerjee-led party returned to power for the third consecutive time with a thumping victory in the West Bengal assembly polls in May this year, at least five legislators, including Kalyani, have joined the TMC. Last month, former Union minister and party MP Babul Supriyo also switched over to the TMC.

“In BJP there is no audit of good performance. There is only conspiracy. You cannot win an election with just conspiracy. To win an election you need development,” Kalyani said after joining the TMC at a hotel in Kolkata.

He had quit the BJP on October 1 after being slapped with a show cause notice by the party for publicly speaking against senor party leaders including BJP’s state president Sukanta Majumdar and former Union minister and Raiganj MP Debasree Chaudhuri.

“This is his personal view. I don’t want to comment. He has been detached with the party for long. He is a businessman. Everyone knows what a businessman needs to do to prosper in the state. People of Raiganj will give him a befitting reply in future,” said Majumdar.

Another BJP leader Firoze Kamal Gazi alias Babu Master also quit the party. Earlier an influential TMC leader and a strongman from Basirhat in North 24 Parganas, he had recently joined the BJP. He even apologized to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

TMC’s national general secretary and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee had recently said that several BJP leaders are willing to join the TMC but the ruling party hasn’t opened its doors for all.

“The day we open our doors, the next day BJP would be wiped out in West Bengal,” Abhishek Banerjee had said while addressing a public rally last week.