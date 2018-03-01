Fight is against terrorism and misguiding mindset, not any religion: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday the fight against terrorism and radicalisation was not against any religion, but against a mindset that misguides the young.

Every religion promotes human values, the Prime Minister said in his address at a conference on ‘Islamic Heritage: Promoting Understanding & Moderation’, where Jordan’s King Abdullah II was also present.

India, Modi added, had been a “cradle of all major religions in the world”.

Indian democracy is a celebration of age old pluralism, Modi said. According to him, all faiths promote human values. “... therefore, our youth should associate themselves with the humanitarian aspects of Islam and should also able to use modern technology,” he said.

“Every religion found life here, it grew here. Every Indian is proud of this virtue, no matter what language he speaks, no matter what religion he practices,” the Prime Minister said.

“Be it Buddha or Mahatma Gandhi, the fragrance of peace and love has spread across the world from India. India has given the idea of ‘Vasudev Kutumbakam’ – which means that the whole world is our family. India found its identity in considering the people of this world as their family.

“We will be celebrating Holi tomorrow, there will be a celebration of Buddha Jayanti, that will be followed by the month of Ramzan – a symbol of the country’s unity and diversity,” he said.

Sharing his views on religion, Abdullah II said faith should hold humanity together.

Faith allows us to prosper and thrive, he said while emphasising that people should reject voices which spread hatred.

“Our strongest defence against turmoil is inclusion,” he said.