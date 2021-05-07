'Fight with Corona, not with PM Modi': Harsh Vardhan's strong message to Hemant Soren on 'Mann ki Baat' jibe

As a war of words began over Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's tweet where he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of only doing his 'Mann ki Baat' during a telephone conversation, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said the chief minister should concentrate on fighting against the pandemic, not Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "While making a statement on the Prime Minister of the country, he must not forget that the pandemic should be addressed by a joint effort of the Centre and the state government. Taking out the rage on PM Modi while trying to conceal your failure is condemnable," the health minister said in a strongly worded tweet.

Accusing the state government of keeping its purse strings tight, the health minister said Hemant Soren wants the Centre to do everything while he will keep the state treasury shut. "Fight with coronavirus, not PM," the health minister said.

Watch: Hemant Soren’s ‘Kaam ki Baat’ jibe at PM Modi; BJP leaders lash out

This is not the first time the health minister reacted to PM Modi's criticism regarding the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier too, when states accused the Centre of inequal vaccine distribution, the health minister turned the heat on the state governments and blamed the state administrations for the 'dismal' situation.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said the outrage is misplaced. There is nothing wrong in pointing out that 'time for polite talk over pandemic' is over and PM Modi is expected to 'talk on decisive action regarding vaccines and medicines.

On Thursday night, PM Modi spoke to Hemant Soren about the Covid-19 situation of the state. After the conversation, Soren took to Twitter and said that PM Modi only did his "Mann ki Baat" during the conversation.

"It would have been better had he listened to and spoken on important matters," the chief minister tweeted.

Hitting out at Soren for disrespecting the dignity of the CM's post, Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said the tweet makes fun of the suffering of the state about which the PM is concerned and he called to enquire of the situation.

Assam incumbent chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal termed Soren's tweet as 'unfortunate' and said Soren is only trying to politicise PM Modi's concern and work for people. "PM Modi ji's every effort and action are only for the people and the Nation," he tweeted.

Jharkhand BJP leader Babulal Marani slammed Soren for his tweet and said Jharkhand is ashamed of its CM's behaviour on social media.

