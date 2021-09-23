Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Files, paper work: How PM Modi spent time on 'long flight' to the US

PM Modi has a packed schedule during his visit to the US. He will meet US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and global CEOs during his three-day visit.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 06:03 AM IST
PM Modi going through files and paper work while on his way to the US. (Instagram/narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the United States on a three-day visit, during which he will hold several high-profile interactions, including meetings with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamal Harris. PM Modi will also participate in a summit of the Quad leaders and address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Before beginning his packed US visit, the Prime Minister kept working on the long flight, going through some papers and files.

"A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work," he posted on Instagram.

The newly inducted Boeing 777 VVIP aircraft with call sign Air India One carrying PM Modi and the Indian high-level delegation took off from New Delhi shortly after 11am on Wednesday and landed at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC at 3.30am Indian Standard Time on Thursday.

This is PM Modi's first visit abroad beyond the neighbourhood since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

PM Modi has a packed schedule during his visit to the US. On Thursday, he will meet US Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian and Japanese counterparts Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga, and hold one-on-one meetings with CEOs of five American companies.

On Thursday, he will meet US President Joe Biden and participate in the Quad summit. This will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President in January this year. On Friday, he will be in New York and address the UNGA before flying back to India.

PM Modi is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and senior officials.

Before leaving for the US on Wednesday, PM Modi said that his visit will be an occasion to strengthen the strategic partnership with the United States, Japan and Australia.

