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Finance ministry approves cadre expansion in Enforcement Directorate

The number of enforcement officers has risen from 355 to 606, and assistant enforcement officer posts from 425 to 803

Published on: May 28, 2026 09:05 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The ministry of finance has approved a major cadre restructuring of the directorate of enforcement (ED), significantly expanding the agency’s investigation and enforcement strength amid a growing workload linked to money laundering and foreign exchange violation cases.

The sanctioned strength of deputy director posts has been increased from 148 to 267. (File picture)

According to a sanction order issued by the department of revenue on Wednesday, the restructuring sharply increases the number of posts across the ED’s executive cadre, particularly at the operational levels that handle investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and

the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The sanctioned strength of deputy director posts has been increased from 148 to 267, while assistant director posts have more than doubled from 255 to 531. The number of enforcement officers has risen from 355 to 606, and assistant enforcement officer posts from 425 to 803.

Also Read: SC seeks Centre, ED response over plea seeking time-bound Jaypee group money laundering probe

The order also provides for expansion at senior levels. The number of additional director posts has been raised from 10 to 24, while joint director posts have increased from 28 to 49.

 
prevention of money laundering act
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