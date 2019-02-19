‘Find out if officer’s father is alive’, Madhya Pradesh rights body tells DGP

The Madhya Pradesh human rights commission (MPHRC) Tuesday directed the state director general of police (DGP) to find out whether additional director general Rajendra Kumar Mishra’s father who was declared dead by a local hospital on January 14, is really dead or not, and report by February 23.

ADG Mishra has kept his father K M Mishra (84) in official residence and insists that he is alive and responding to ayurvedic treatment. The official has been attending office intermittently.

The suo motu MPHRC directive came after it took cognizance of media reports about the bizarre case.

An official release from MPHRC said its chairman Justice (retd) N K Jain has asked the police chief to form a six member team of allopathy and ayurvedic doctors and examine the body. The team is to be escorted by a police team, and has been asked to take necessary steps if there is resistance from the family to stop examining the body.

Mishra’s father was admitted to the Bansal Hospital on January 13 and declared dead the following day. The announcement of his funeral was also made in WhatsApp group but was later withdrawn. The news came to light on February 13 when two constables who were posted at ADG Mishra’s house complained of illness due to the stench coming from the body. Former head of Madhya Pradesh’s medico-legal cell, D K Sathpathy who had also examined the body had declared him dead.

The police brass had been in a fix and unable to decide how to respond to the situation because no one has lodged a complaint so far.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 23:31 IST