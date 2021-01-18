FIR registered in UP against makers of web series ‘Tandav’

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against the makers of the newly released web series ‘Tandav’ for promoting enmity and causing public mischief , the Lucknow Police said.

Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (Central) Somen Barma said, “The FIR [lodged at the Hazratganj police station on Sunday] has been lodged against Aparna Purohit, an official of Amazon, series director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himashu Krishna Mehra, its writer Gaurav Solanki, and others.”

In his complaint, senior sub-inspector Amarnath Yadav, posted at the Hazratganj police station, alleged that he received information that video clips, which are allegedly defamatory against a particular group in the society, were being circulated widely on various social media platforms.

On investigating, he found that the clips were from ‘Tandav’ which was released on January 16. A case has been registered under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups), 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult religion), 505 (statement conducing public mischief), 469 (forgery on purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the IT Act.

“A four-member police team is investigating the matter and action will be taken against the accused if the complaint is found to be true,” said the officer. Similar complaints against ‘Tandav’ have also been lodged in Sitapur and Rae Bareli districts.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has demanded removal of the objectionable portions from the show. In a tweet, she said protests were being registered over some scenes of the web series, which hurts religious sentiments. So it would appropriate to remove the objectionable portions.

In a similar development, a case has been registered against the producer of web series ‘Mirzapur’ and Amazon Prime for hurting religious sentiments and social beliefs in the Mirzapur district of eastern UP, the Mirzapur Police said. A police officer said that the case was registered following a complaint by Arvind Chaturvedi who claimed that his religious sentiments and social beliefs were hurt by the show.

The web series defamed Mirzapur since it was full of abuses and showed illicit relations, Chaturvedi alleged. A case has been registered under Sections 395a (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), Section 505 (statements or content publishes to creating public enmity), Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and the IT Act, the police officer said.

Superintendent of police, Mirzapur, Ajay Singh confirmed the development.