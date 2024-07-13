FIR against social media user for ‘lewd’ remark on Captain Anshuman Singh's widow

Acting on a complaint by the National Commission for Women (NCW), the Delhi Police on Saturday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a social media user for ‘lewd and derogatory’ remark on Smriti Singh, the spouse of Kirti Chakra awardee (posthumous) Captain Anshuman Singh. Captain Anshuman Singh's wife and mother receiving his posthumous Kirti Chakra from President Droupadi Murmu on July 5. (PTI)

According to an officer, the FIR has been registered by the force's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The BNS came into effect on July 1, replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC). The social media user, a Delhi resident, has been booked under Section 79 (word/gesture/act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the BNS and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act.

The NCW took a suo motu cognisance in the matter and filed a complaint on Monday. It also wrote to the Police Commissioner of Delhi, demanding the man's arrest; the women's body also sought a detailed report within three days.

“The man's comment contravenes Section 79 of the BNS, 2023, and Section 67 of the IT Act, 2000. NCW condemns this behaviour and urges immediate action,” it said on X (formerly Twitter).

Further investigation in the matter is currently underway.

In July last year, an on-duty Captain Anshuman Singh, a doctor, was killed in a fire incident at an Indian Army ammunition dump in the camp where he was based. He was posted with the 26 Punjab as a medical officer in the Siachen Glacier area.

The officer rescued a few individuals and then went inside a medical investigation room, which was also on fire, to retrieve the critical medical aid box. However, could not make out due to intense blaze amid strong winds.

For his bravery, Captain Anshuman Singh was awarded a posthumous Kirti Chakra, the country's second-highest peacetime gallantry award. Smriti Singh, his widow, and Manju Singh, his mother, received the award from President Draupadi Murumu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on July 5.

(With agency inputs)