FIR against Subramanian Swamy in Chhattisgarh for remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Chhattisgarh police registered a case on Saturday against BJP MP Subramanian Swamy for allegedly insulting Rahul Gandhi.

The case has been registered with Pattalgaon police of Jashpur district on the complaint of district Congress president Pawan Agarwal.

“A written complaint was submitted by Congress district president after which a case has been registered under IPC section 504 IPC (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505(2) (intent to incite any class or community of a person) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment),” said Jashpur superintendent of police SL Baghel.

The FIR says that Swamy gave a false statement against Rahul Gandhi which can disturb peace of the region. “The allegations are not acceptable and it hurts the sentiments of people of the state,” the FIR says.

Pawan Agarwal, who lodged the complaint, accused Swamy of “spreading hatred” with incorrect statements.

The BJP claimed the FIR was nothing but vendetta politics. “The Congress government in Chhattisgarh is registering FIRs against political opponents. The people of Chhattisgarh understand this and this government will not last long,”said Gaurishankar Shirvas, BJP spokesperson.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 11:54 IST