An FIR has been registered at Patna cyber police station against stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari, popularly known as @Almostyash on YouTube, over “derogatory and objectionable” remarks about women in Bihar.

Yash Maheshwari issues apology after controversial joke. (YouTube/@Almostyash) more less

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According to the Patna Police, the FIR was registered on November 24 under various sections of the BNS and the IT Act, after concerns that the comments could affect social harmony and create hostility between communities.

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The action follows widespread backlash over a purported clip from Maheshwari’s stand-up performance in which he allegedly made disrespectful remarks about the sindoor tradition observed by women during Chhath Puja.

Deep Dive Why was an FIR registered against comedian Yash Maheshwari? Patna Cyber Police registered an FIR after a stand-up clip containing remarks about Bihari women and the sindoor tradition during Chhath Puja drew criticism. Police said the comments could affect social harmony and create hostility between communities. Where was the FIR against Yash Maheshwari filed, and what sections were cited? The FIR was registered at Patna Cyber Police Station on November 24. Police cited BNS Sections 75(1), 79, 351 and 352, along with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act. What did Yash Maheshwari say in his apology over the Chhath Puja joke? Maheshwari said he should not have commented on Bihar’s cultural traditions and apologised to those whose feelings were hurt. He said he would be more careful with his content and try not to repeat the mistake.

The comments triggered sharp criticism from social media users and political leaders, with several demanding legal action. The comedian later issued an apology.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi condemned the comedian’s remarks, calling them a “vile assault” on India’s cultural and women’s dignity. He said mocking the festival and ridiculing married women’s sindoor under the guise of comedy was unacceptable.

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{{^usCountry}} “I strongly urge the Bihar Police, Delhi Police and all concerned law-enforcement agencies to take immediate cognisance, register appropriate cases and ensure the strictest action permissible under law against Yash Maheshwari. Constitutional freedoms always come with responsibility,” he posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I strongly urge the Bihar Police, Delhi Police and all concerned law-enforcement agencies to take immediate cognisance, register appropriate cases and ensure the strictest action permissible under law against Yash Maheshwari. Constitutional freedoms always come with responsibility,” he posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

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BJP leader and activist Ritu Jaiswal also took to X to demand an FIR against the comedian in every district of Bihar, expressing her objection to his remarks about Chhath Puja and the devotees.

She said, “Legal action against him should be so strict that he realises his mistake and witnesses the grandiosity of our festival at the next Chhath. We will not tolerate anyone maligning the faith and identity of this festival.”

While the Patna Police didn't mention any remarks on Chhath Puja, the comedian did say in his apology that he shouldn't have spoken about Bihar's cultural practices.

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ALSO READ: Comedian Yash Maheshwari Instagram account unvailable amid controversy over remarks on Bihari women and Chhath Puja

“In connection with derogatory and objectionable comments about women from Bihar made on the social media platform YouTube through the channel @Almostyash (Yash Maheshwari) on 24.11.2026, an FIR has been registered at Patna Cyber Police Station under Case No. 1550/26, dated 24.11.2026, under Sections 75(1), 79, 351, 352 and 66(C), 66(D) of the IT Act," Patna Police said in a post on X on Wednesday.

“The FIR was registered after the matter was taken seriously in view of concerns that the objectionable comments about women from Bihar in the aforementioned video/content could affect social harmony and create hostility between different communities.”

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The case is being investigated by the Patna cyber police station.

Yash Maheshwari apologises after Chhath Puja joke

In a video shared on his YouTube channel last night, Maheshwari said that he should not have made comments about Bihar's cultural traditions.

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ALSO READ: Comedian Yash Maheshwari apologises for vulgar joke about Bihar women’s sindoor tradition during Chhath Puja

Introducing himself as a stand-up comedian, he said, "Recently, I uploaded a video in which I was talking about certain cultural aspects of Bihar. I think I should not have done that. I completely stand by that, and I apologise. I should not have made those comments in that manner."

He said he had no intention of hurting anyone's religious sentiments or offending those who celebrate the festival, adding that he was 100 per cent in the wrong for making that joke.

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"It was never my intention to hurt anyone's religious sentiments, any festival or anyone's feelings in any way. But I am not sure how it was portrayed, and perhaps it was entirely my mistake that it came across that way. I genuinely accept my mistake," he added.

Maheshwari also said he would be more careful about the content he puts out and would try not to repeat the mistake.