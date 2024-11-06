Menu Explore
FIR filed against Mithun Chakraborty over ‘provocative’ speech

ByHT News Desk
Nov 06, 2024 04:32 PM IST

The complaint against actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty stems from a speech he delivered at a BJP event in Salt Lake's EZCC on October 27.

A case has been registered against actor-turned-BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty by the Bidhannagar Police on Wednesday for allegedly making a provocative speech during a party event in North 24 Parganas district last month.

Dadasaheb Phalke award winner actor Mithun Chakraborty addressing during the inauguration of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) membership drive in West Bengal event at EZCC auditorium in Kolkata, India, on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)
Dadasaheb Phalke award winner actor Mithun Chakraborty addressing during the inauguration of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) membership drive in West Bengal event at EZCC auditorium in Kolkata, India, on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

The complaint against Chakraborty stems from a speech he delivered at a BJP event in Salt Lake's EZCC on October 27, prompting an FIR to be filed at Bidhannagar South police station.

Chakraborty, who was honoured with India's highest film accolade, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, earlier this year, had declared on October 27 that the “masnad” (throne) of West Bengal would belong to the BJP after the 2026 Assembly elections, vowing to do whatever it takes to achieve this goal.

While speaking at the programme at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC), Chakraborty said, “In 2026, the masnad will be ours, and we will do everything to achieve this goal.”

In an apparent reference to TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's communal remarks aimed at BJP workers during the Lok Sabha elections, Chakraborty cautioned that no one should attempt to intimidate saffron party voters into abstaining from voting in the next Assembly elections.

He called upon the booth-level workers of his party to resist any such attempts.

Union home minister Amit Shah was also present at the programme, organised to kick off the West Bengal leg of the BJP's membership drive.

"We have started an investigation into the case," said a senior officer of Bidhannagar police.

While Chakraborty was unavailable for comment, BJP state president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar called the FIR a case of “vendetta politics.”

“There is nothing provocative in his speech. These are nothing but attempts to intimidate him by using police as a political tool,” PTI quoted him as saying.

With PTI inputs

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
