FIR registered after vehicle with explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's house
india news

FIR registered after vehicle with explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's house

The vehicle with gelatin sticks and apparently a fake number plate was found parked on Thursday on Carmichael Road near 'Antilia', the multi-storey residence of Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries.
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:35 AM IST
Police personnel stand guard outside Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilla after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai, on Thursday. (Bhushan Koyande / Hindustan Times)

An FIR has been registered in connection with the seizure of a vehicle, which had explosive material inside it, from near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in South Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The vehicle with gelatin sticks and apparently a fake number plate was found parked on Thursday on Carmichael Road near 'Antilia', the multi-storey residence of Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries.

The FIR has been registered at the Gamdevi Police Station against unidentified persons, a Mumbai Police spokesperson said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Police have registered the case under Indian Penal Code sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 465 (punishment for forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal), 506(2) (criminal intimidation, if threat be to cause death or grievous hurt), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), the spokesperson said.

Section four of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, (punishment for attempt to cause explosion, or for making or keeping explosive with intent to endanger life or property) has also been included in the FIR, the official said, adding that the vehicle has been seized.

The registration number on the vehicle's number plate was the same as that of an SUV in Ambani's security detail, police had said.

A letter was also found inside the car, the spokesperson said, without revealing its contents.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had tweeted, "Twenty gelatin explosives sticks were found in a Scorpio van in the vicinity of industrialist Mukesh Ambani''s residence in Mumbai. The Mumbai Crime Branch police is investigating the matter and the findings will be out soon."

