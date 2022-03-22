FIR against two arrested in Tamil Nadu for threatening high court judges: Cops

The Karnataka police has registered an FIR against the two people arrested in Tamil Nadu on charges of issuing death threats to the special bench judges of the Karnataka high court who dismissed the petitions seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classrooms, police said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Kovai Rahamathulla was arrested from Tirunelveli and S. Jamal Mohammad Usmani was taken into custody from Thanjavur. The accused are office bearers of the Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamaat (TNTJ).

A video of the accused Kovai Rahamathulla went viral where he allegedly instigates violence against the Karnataka judges. In his speech, the accused mentions a district judge in Jharkhand being mowed down last year while the latter was out on a morning walk. He even stated that people know where the Chief Justice of Karnataka goes to walk in the morning.

Senior officers of the Bengaluru police said that they have also registered a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the video that has been circulating online that issues a threat to the judges. The FIR has been registered based on the complaint by advocate Sudha Katwa.

The Vidhan Soudha police registered the FIR under IPC Sections 506 (1) (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 505 (1) (B) (Intent to cause fear in the public), 153 A (Promoting enmity between religious groups), 109 (Abetment of an offence) and 504 (Knowingly insulting or provoking another person to commit violence).

Meanwhile, advocate Umapathy has filed a representation with the Registrar General of the Karnataka High Court in this connection. The Advocate’s Association Bengaluru has also condemned the development, and the police have stepped up security measures for the high court judges.

Talking to HT, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant said the city police are keeping a close watch on the arrests made in Tamil Nadu. “Since we have registered a case in this regard, we will continue our investigation. We will watch the investigation closely as of now and we will take a call on further action. As of now, we have not asked for the custody of these persons,” said Pant.

A three-judge bench of the court consisting of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi had on March 15 dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim girl students, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom.