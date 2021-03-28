Fire breaks out at UP hospital, all patients evacuated from smoke-filled floors

A fire broke out at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Sunday. All patients were safely evacuated and no casualty has been reported, hospital authorities said. An electrical short circuit is likely to have caused the fire, fire department officials familiar with the development said.

At least seven fire tenders were sent to the LPS Institute Of Cardiology after the fire broke out in its emergency wing, station house officer Swaroop Nagar Ashwani Pandey said, adding that the entire hospital was filled with smoke. Window glasses on the ground and first floor of the emergency wing were broken to take out the patients and attendants, Pandey said.

One patient Tej Chandra, 75, reportedly died in the hospital. However, the authorities said the man had passed away before the fire broke out. The patients, who are in a serious condition, are being shifted to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital.

“About 140 patients were in the emergency ward and the first floor of the hospital. All of them have been taken out. There are patients on other floors of the hospital and they are all safe and medically attended to. Fire department teams are searching inside the hospital for people who may have been left behind or fallen unconscious because of smoke,” commissioner of police Asim Arun said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the incident and directed authorities to ensure that all evacuated patients are provided immediate care. He has also sought a report from the district administration and ordered a high-level team to visit the site and submit a report immediately, his office said.

Director general (fire services), principal secretary, medical education, and commissioner Kanpur division will jointly conduct the inquiry and submit the report about what led to the fire and the preparedness of the hospital in this regard.

LPS Cardiology is the biggest heart ailment-related hospital in the Kanpur region. Patients from 15 districts are treated at this hospital, which recently underwent rapid modernisation in emergency wing in particular.