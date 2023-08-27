Fire breaks out at hotel in Mumbai's Santacruz, 8 people rescued

A fire broke out at a five-storey hotel in Santacruz area of Mumbai on Sunday afternoon following which eight people were rescued from there and rushed to hospital, a fire official said.

Firefighters after dousing fire at Hotel Galaxy in Mumbai.(ANI)

The blaze erupted on the second floor of the Galaxy Hotel located in Prabhat Colony, he said.

"It is a level-one fire. All rescued people have been rushed to the Cooper Hospital," the official said.

Four fire engines, as many water tankers and other assistance were rushed to the spot, he said.

Fire-fighting is underway, the official added.

