Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Fire breaks out at Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi, 4 tenders rushed
india news

Fire breaks out at Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi, 4 tenders rushed

A fire broke out at Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi on Monday morning, reported news agency ANI. At least four fire engines were rushed to the spot and the fire has been brought under control, ANI reported.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 09:56 AM IST
Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi.(HT photo)

A fire broke out at Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi on Monday morning, reported news agency ANI. At least four fire engines were rushed to the spot and the fire has been brought under control, ANI reported.

More details awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra new delhi
TRENDING NEWS

APJ Abdul Kalam’s bust entirely made of scrap installed by Indian Railways

Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart

Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP