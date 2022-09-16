Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three die, one hurt as fire breaks out at poha factory in MP’s Ujjain

Published on Sep 16, 2022 09:26 PM IST

According to district collector Ashish Singh, the fire has been brought under control.

Fire breaks out in Madhya Pradesh's Bindal Poha factory, 3 dead, 1 injured | Representational image(REUTERS)
ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Sohini Goswami

A massive fire broke out at a Poha factory in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Friday killing three women and injuring another. According to district collector Ashish Singh, the fire has been brought under control. He said a fire and industrial safety report will be sought.

Among the deceased, two deceased were identified as Durga Pati Radheshyam (45), a resident of Borkhedi Agar village, and Jyotibaai, a resident of Nagjhiri.

“Three women have died and one injured in a fire at Bindal Poha factory. Our focus is on carrying out the rescue operation. Fire is under control. Fire and industrial safety report to be sought,” Singh told news agency ANI.

