e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Parliament Annexe building fire brought under control: Report

Parliament Annexe building fire brought under control: Report

Seven fire tenders were engaged in the fire fighting operation, according to news agency ANI.

india Updated: Aug 17, 2020 08:56 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fire tenders are seen outside the North Block in New Delhi in this file photo. A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Parliament Annexe Building in New Delhi on Monday morning has been brought under control, according to news agency ANI.
Fire tenders are seen outside the North Block in New Delhi in this file photo. A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Parliament Annexe Building in New Delhi on Monday morning has been brought under control, according to news agency ANI. (Arvind-Yadav/HT Photo)
         

A fire, which broke out on the sixth floor of the Parliament Annexe Building in New Delhi on Monday morning, has been brought under control, according to news agency ANI.

Seven fire tenders were engaged in the fire fighting operation, the news agency said.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Parliament Annexe building fire brought under control: Report
Parliament Annexe building fire brought under control: Report
People recovered from Covid-19 protected from virus, finds study
People recovered from Covid-19 protected from virus, finds study
Sabarimala temple reopens for monthly prayers, devotees barred due to Covid-19
Sabarimala temple reopens for monthly prayers, devotees barred due to Covid-19
India eyes global front runners in Covid-19 vaccine plan
India eyes global front runners in Covid-19 vaccine plan
At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police
At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police
‘Victorious’ Kamala Harris poster springs up in Tamil Nadu, niece shares photo
‘Victorious’ Kamala Harris poster springs up in Tamil Nadu, niece shares photo
MS Dhoni, between the lines
MS Dhoni, between the lines
MS Dhoni farewell match: Ex-IPL chief on whether BCCI would agree to demands
MS Dhoni farewell match: Ex-IPL chief on whether BCCI would agree to demands
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In