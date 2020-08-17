Parliament Annexe building fire brought under control: Report
india Updated: Aug 17, 2020 08:56 IST
A fire, which broke out on the sixth floor of the Parliament Annexe Building in New Delhi on Monday morning, has been brought under control, according to news agency ANI.
Seven fire tenders were engaged in the fire fighting operation, the news agency said.
