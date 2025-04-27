Fire guts ED's Mumbai office, ‘important documents’ lost to blaze

A Level-3 fire broke out at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Sunday, with officials saying that many important documents were destroyed by the blaze. Firefighters try to douse the fire that broke out at Enforcement Directorate (ED) Office, Ballard Pier, in Mumbai on Sunday.(ANI Photo)

The fire erupted at the Kaiser-I-Hind building located in the Ballard Estate area in Mumbai. No casualties were reported.

According to a news ANI agency report, the fire broke out at around 2:30 am and was escalated to level 3 at approximately 4:21 am. A level-3 classification is typically reserved for major fires.

Mumbai Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar told ANI that there was a level 3 fire, and it took time to extinguishing the flames was challenging due to the heavy smoke.

"It was a level 3 fire. It took time to douse the fire due to heavy smoke. Since the area was large, the situation was brought under control from all sides," he said.

Ambulgekar also said that the fire resulted in heavy loss of property in the Enforcement Directorate office, including furniture and important documents.

"Furniture, computers, and many important government files were destroyed in the fire," he added.

Fire in Maharashtra’s Bhiwani

Another major fire incident was reported in Maharashtra as a massive blaze that broke out at a plywood factory in Bhiwandi in the early hours of Saturday continued to rage for over 24 hours, gutting material worth several lakhs of rupees.

According to officials quoted in the ANI report, the fire broke out at a factory located within the Mani Surat Complex.

Officials said that they received a call about the blaze in a four-storey factory at 3:30 am on Saturday.

Following the call, the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation deployed at least four fire tenders to the spot.

No casualties have been reported so far. Firefighting operations are still ongoing.

"The cooling process is currently underway. We are trying to complete the firefighting operation as soon as possible. However, we are facing many challenges due to the continuous burning of the plywood godown," Fire Officer Sachin Sawant told ANI on Sunday.

"The debris from the godown has collapsed, and the fire is still active. We are making every effort to bring it under control," he added.