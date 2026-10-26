Fire reported near North Block in Delhi, six fire tenders rushed to scene

A fire was reported near the North Block in Delhi on Monday. As per the Delhi Fire Services, the call was received around 11:10am, after which six fire tenders were sent.

Delhi Fire Services received a call at 11:10am regarding the fire, just as thick smoke was seen around the Secretariat building. (Milind Deora on X)

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Delhi Fire Services received a call at 11:10am regarding the fire, just as thick smoke was seen around the Secretariat building.

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Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora took to X as he witnessed the smoke on his way to the Parliament.

"Noticed thick smoke rising from behind North Block while on my way to Parliament. It appears there may be a fire. Hope everyone is safe and emergency services are responding swiftly," he said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} North Block is one of the two historic administrative buildings in New Delhi which make up the Secretariat Building on Raisina Hill. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} North Block is one of the two historic administrative buildings in New Delhi which make up the Secretariat Building on Raisina Hill. {{/usCountry}}

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As per officials, a small fire took place during minor repair work in the building. Fire services added that the fire has been extinguished.

No casualty has been reported so far.