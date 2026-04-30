Firhad Hakim: Mayor, minister and Trinamool strategist contesting Kolkata Port

Among Trinamool workers, leaders and supporters seen campaigning for chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur recently, one face spotted the most - Bengal minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim. However, he is not just campaigning for TMC supremo but is also the party's candidate from the Kolkata Port constituency.

TMC Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim during a door-to-door Assembly election campaign in the Bhabanipur constituency for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(ANI)

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Hakim is considered a central figure in the state’s urban governance structure. First elected as an MLA from the Kolkata Port constituency in 2011, he has retained the seat in subsequent assembly elections, making him a consistent electoral presence in Kolkata politics.

A close associate of Mamata Banerjee, he has been part of the state cabinet since the TMC came to power and has handled key portfolios related to Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, which are critical to infrastructure and civic administration in the state.

Also Read: ‘Exit polls rigged, stay up all night': Mamata Banerjee calls for guarding EVMs after Bengal projections

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{{^usCountry}} Alongside his ministerial role, he has also held leadership within the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, including serving as its Mayor, placing him at the centre of both state-level and city-level governance. His political role is defined by direct involvement in urban policy implementation, civic management, and coordination between municipal bodies and the state government. This dual administrative position has made him one of the most influential leaders in managing Kolkata’s infrastructure. 5 key facts about Firhad Hakim: Hakim has been a MLA from Kolkata Port since 2011, winning three consecutive Assembly elections (2011, 2016, 2021)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, he defeated Awadh Kishore Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of over 73,000 votes, registering a decisive victory in the constituency

He has served as a Cabinet Minister since 2011, handling key departments such as Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, which oversee urban infrastructure, housing, and civic administration across the state

He has been serving as the 38th Mayor of Kolkata since 2018, heading the city’s municipal administration

He is a member of the National Working Committee of the All India Trinamool Congress, indicating his role in the party’s central decision-making structure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alongside his ministerial role, he has also held leadership within the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, including serving as its Mayor, placing him at the centre of both state-level and city-level governance. His political role is defined by direct involvement in urban policy implementation, civic management, and coordination between municipal bodies and the state government. This dual administrative position has made him one of the most influential leaders in managing Kolkata’s infrastructure. 5 key facts about Firhad Hakim: Hakim has been a MLA from Kolkata Port since 2011, winning three consecutive Assembly elections (2011, 2016, 2021)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, he defeated Awadh Kishore Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of over 73,000 votes, registering a decisive victory in the constituency

He has served as a Cabinet Minister since 2011, handling key departments such as Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, which oversee urban infrastructure, housing, and civic administration across the state

He has been serving as the 38th Mayor of Kolkata since 2018, heading the city’s municipal administration

He is a member of the National Working Committee of the All India Trinamool Congress, indicating his role in the party’s central decision-making structure. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aditi Anand ...Read More Aditi Anand is an undergraduate student of English at Miranda House, University of Delhi, with an interest in media and the shifting dynamics of public discourse. She is particularly curious about how narratives are shaped, circulated, and received in contemporary spaces. Her work is informed by close observation and an engagement with everyday life, often examining the intersections of personal experience and broader social contexts. She is drawn to questions of voice, representation, and the ways in which perception is influenced by both language and environment. Beyond the newsroom, she is interested in literature and enjoys writing poetry, approaching it as a space for reflection and creative exploration alongside her analytical work. Her writing aims to balance clarity with nuance, focusing on presenting ideas in a way that is accessible while still engaging with their complexity. She approaches writing with intent and attentiveness, aiming to contribute meaningfully to conversations while continuing to develop a voice that is thoughtful and grounded. Read Less

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