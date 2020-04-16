First for Assam: Two Covid-19 patients recover; discharged from hospital

india

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 07:44 IST

Two Covid-19 patients recovered from the disease in Assam on Wednesday - the first for the state - after their samples were found negative in repeated tests.

The two patients, both with links to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month, were released from the Sonapur district hospital on the outskirts of Guwahati on Wednesday evening.

“Both the patients were tested twice, once on April 13 and again the next day and all the results came negative for Covid-19. Chest X-ray and doctor reports also say they have no symptoms now,” said Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam has 32 Covid-19 positive cases as on Wednesday. While 29 are recovering in various hospitals, two have been discharged and one has died.

As per World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, patients will be under home quarantine for another 14 days after they test negative. In Assam, the government has arranged a guest house in Jagiroad where the two patients will spend the next two weeks.

They will be allowed to meet their family members and will be able to lead normal lives for the next 14 days, said Sarma.

“We hope that on Thursday we will be able to release three more patients in Goalpara district. Within April 20 we hope release most of the patients from hospitals,” Sarma said.

In Assam, Golaghat district has reported the highest Covid-19 cases (nine), followed by four each from Goalpara, Nalbari Morigaon and Dhubri, two from Silchar, one each from Hailakandi, Kamrup (M), Kamrup, Lakhimpur and South Salmara.