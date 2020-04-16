e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / First for Assam: Two Covid-19 patients recover; discharged from hospital

First for Assam: Two Covid-19 patients recover; discharged from hospital

Assam has 32 Covid-19 positive cases as on Wednesday. While 29 are recovering in various hospitals, two have been discharged and one has died.

india Updated: Apr 16, 2020 07:44 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addresses a press meet organised in an open space, as mediapersons maintain social distancing as a preventive measure in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in Dibrugarh on April 15.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addresses a press meet organised in an open space, as mediapersons maintain social distancing as a preventive measure in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in Dibrugarh on April 15. (PTI Photo)
         

Two Covid-19 patients recovered from the disease in Assam on Wednesday - the first for the state - after their samples were found negative in repeated tests.

The two patients, both with links to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month, were released from the Sonapur district hospital on the outskirts of Guwahati on Wednesday evening.

“Both the patients were tested twice, once on April 13 and again the next day and all the results came negative for Covid-19. Chest X-ray and doctor reports also say they have no symptoms now,” said Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam has 32 Covid-19 positive cases as on Wednesday. While 29 are recovering in various hospitals, two have been discharged and one has died.

As per World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, patients will be under home quarantine for another 14 days after they test negative. In Assam, the government has arranged a guest house in Jagiroad where the two patients will spend the next two weeks.

They will be allowed to meet their family members and will be able to lead normal lives for the next 14 days, said Sarma.

“We hope that on Thursday we will be able to release three more patients in Goalpara district. Within April 20 we hope release most of the patients from hospitals,” Sarma said.

In Assam, Golaghat district has reported the highest Covid-19 cases (nine), followed by four each from Goalpara, Nalbari Morigaon and Dhubri, two from Silchar, one each from Hailakandi, Kamrup (M), Kamrup, Lakhimpur and South Salmara.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 outbreak: It took the world 13 days to get its second million
Covid-19 outbreak: It took the world 13 days to get its second million
Slow testing pipeline as big a worry as kit delay
Slow testing pipeline as big a worry as kit delay
Covid-19: IMF faces huge demand for support amid coronavirus pandemic
Covid-19: IMF faces huge demand for support amid coronavirus pandemic
With lockdown extended, anxiety grips stranded migrant workers
With lockdown extended, anxiety grips stranded migrant workers
Could virus have silently infected far more than reported, asks study
Could virus have silently infected far more than reported, asks study
Lockdowns work better for rich nations: Study
Lockdowns work better for rich nations: Study
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news