‘First give advice to BJP leaders’: Opposition slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's ‘3-children’ remark

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's advocation for each couple in India to have at least three children has drawn ire from the opposition. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had made the remarks while expressing concerns about the declining population growth in India. (ANI)

Expressing concerns over the nation's declining population growth, Bhagwat on Sunday said that if the total fertility rate (TFR) of a society falls below 2.1, it faces risk of extinction.

Opposition reacts

His remarks, however, have now led to a massive row. NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Jitendra Awhad asked, "You (Bhagwat) can say whatever you want but who will take care of them (children)? Who will feed them? Who will admit them to schools? Do we have such resources? Is India that rich?"

While speaking to media persons, he noted that it is women of the house who, more than anyone in the world, understand Economics the most. "When she can see that inflation is rising school fee is rising...she knows the best how she runs the house," Awhad added.

The NCP(SP) leader, in a further attack at the RSS chief's remarks, asked, "How many children should one have - leave a few things to people's personal choice. Let the husband and wife decide that or would you press them to have 4 children?"

Notably, Bhagwat, in his speech at the 'Kathale Kul (clan) Sammelan' in Nagpur, had highlighted that family is an integral part of the society and every family serves as a key building block.

Citing that India's population has reached nearly 1.5 billion, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut asked as to how much more does Bhagwant it to grow? "First, give this advice to your BJP members. Your government wants to implement a common civil code... RSS talks about increasing births—this is a hypocritical policy... Why doesn’t the RSS chief talk about these issues, like women’s safety?" he further stated.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, on the other hand, asked whether the RSS chief would give ₹1,500 to people who have more children.

"I want to ask Mohan Bhagwat, what will he give people for giving birth to more children. Will he give ₹1500 into the bank accounts of those who give birth to more children? Will he introduce a scheme for this?... When Mohan Bhagwat is trying to make a near one as the CM, then he might as well introduce a scheme for this," Owaisi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Tariq Anwar said that the "Sangh family" seems confused. He said that on hand the BJP leaders allege that Muslims are producing more children, their population is increasing, they should be stopped and there should not be more than two children.

And on the other, he said, “Mohan Bhagwat is saying that the population should not decrease because it is harmful to our civilisation and heritage.” Anwar also said that this 3-children notion should be "first implemented in BJP and RSS", adding that he believes "there should be population balance".

While speaking to reporters, Anwar had earlier said that the RSS "are making disgusting statements".

"This is all happening just to divide society, to ensure that unity doesn't remain within society. Whether it's Bhagwat ji or the Sangh Parivar, their entire strength and effort is focused on this," he added.

NCP(SP) Maharashtra chief Jayant Patil, during a press conference, said that if the population rate increases, then "you cannot imagine the situation in India".

"The population has already grown so much that increasing the rate further will lead to a major disaster in Maharashtra and across the country. There could be problems with water, food, and many other issues. I think if I ever get the chance, I would like to understand why they are demanding this," Patil added.

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury opined that if people give birth to more children, then the government should reduce school fees, airline fares, and school education expenses. "There is unemployment. He should tell why one should give birth to three children," she told ANI.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel was also of the same opinion as Chowdhury. He said that when people are not getting jobs, education or health care facilities, then what is the point of giving birth to more children.

"The people who are unmarried in RSS should be told to get married first," Baghel added.

What did BJP leaders say

Defending the RSS chief's remarks, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that if Mohan Bhagwat said something then it must be in the nation's favour. Noting that RSS is a patriotic organization, he said that Bhagwat's statement should be viewed positively.

BJP MP Arun Govil resounded Tiwari's thoughts and told PTI that Bhagwat "always thinks in favour of the country and for the country's growth. If he has said this then it is right".

Dinesh Sharma, another MP from the saffron party, said that in his opinion, the RSS chief's remarks were in connection with India's development and progress, and that "India should not become a nation of older population".

With the row over Bhagwat's remarks catching flame, Union minister and BJP ally Chirag Paswan said, "I believe this is an issue that should be discussed."

He said that the concern over fertility rate, raised by the RSS chief, is a technical issue. "There is a discussion about how the fertility rate, which should ideally be around 2.1, is now declining. Mohan Bhagwat ji has expressed his concern about this," he added.

(with inputs from agencies)