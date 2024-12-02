Couples should have at least 3 children: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday advocated for each couple to have at least three children, expressing concern over India’s declining population growth, saying if the total fertility rate (TFR) of a society falls below 2.1, it faces risk of extinction. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the 'Kathale Kulsammelan' event in Nagpur on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Speaking at the ‘Kathale Kul (clan) Sammelan’ in Nagpur, the RSS Sarsanghchalak highlighted that “Kutumb” (family) is an integral part of the society and every family serves as a vital building block. He noted that declining population growth has led to disappearance of many languages and cultures.

“A declining population is a serious concern. Loksankhya Shastra (demographic science) suggests that when a society’s total fertility rate falls below 2.1, it risks facing extinction. This decline does not necessarily require external threats; a society can gradually fade away on its own,” Bhagwat said. “Many languages and cultures have already disappeared due to this issue. Thus, it is essential to maintain a fertility rate above 2.1.”

Asserting that “kutumb” is an integral part of society with each serving as a building block, the RSS chief drew attention to the trend among young couples who are hesitant to have even one child.

“Our country’s population policy, formulated in 1998 or 2002, clearly says that the total fertility rate should not be below 2.1. Now when we say 2.1, it is not feasible to have children in fraction. So when we say 2.1, this means it should be more, at least three. The (population) science says so,” Bhagwat said.

According to the National Family Health Survey data released in 2021, India’s TFR — the average number of children a woman gives birth to in her lifetime — declined from 2.2 in 2015-16 to 2 during 2019-21. A TFR of 2.1 is considered as the replacement rate.

According to a global research published in The Lancet journal earlier this year, India’s fertility rate dropped from nearly 6.2 in 1950 to just under 2 in 2021. It further projected that TFR will fall to 1.29 and 1.04 in 2050 and 2100, respectively, in India.

Though Bhagwat spoke about the overall dipping population of the country, the RSS has been consistently advocating for a population policy based on a belief that the Hindu population is not growing as rapidly as that of other communities, particularly Muslims and Christians.

During his annual Vijayadashami address in October 2022, Bhagwat pointed out that population imbalances between communities can affect geographical boundaries and must not be ignored, stressing the need for an inclusive population control policy that all societal sectors should adhere to.

The RSS — the ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — had in 2015 formally passed a resolution calling for a comprehensive population policy. Three years later, it advocated for a uniform law to ensure demographic balance applicable to all communities.