First part of Phase-1 of Covaxin human trial completed, results encouraging: Principal investigator

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 13:23 IST

The first part of phase-1 of Covaxin human trial completed on Saturday at Post-Graduate Institute (PGI) of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, said Dr Savita Verma, principal investigator of the vaccine trial team.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Verma said that six people were administered the vaccine on Saturday under the second part of phase-1.

“First part of phase-1 of vaccine trial (Covaxin) has been completed. 50 people across India were administered the vaccine and the results were encouraging. Six people were administered vaccine on Saturday under second part of phase-1,” she said.

Human trials of Covaxin, India’s first vaccine candidate against coronavirus, began at PGI Rohtak on July 17. Three volunteers were administered Covaxin on that day.