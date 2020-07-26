e-paper
Home / India News / First part of Phase-1 of Covaxin human trial completed, results encouraging: Principal investigator

Human trials of Covaxin, India’s first vaccine candidate against coronavirus, began at PGI Rohtak on July 17. Three volunteers were administered Covaxin on that day.

india Updated: Jul 26, 2020 13:23 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Rohtak
A volunteer participates in the Covid-19 vaccine trial in Oxford, England on July 7, 2020.
The first part of phase-1 of Covaxin human trial completed on Saturday at Post-Graduate Institute (PGI) of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, said Dr Savita Verma, principal investigator of the vaccine trial team.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Verma said that six people were administered the vaccine on Saturday under the second part of phase-1.

“First part of phase-1 of vaccine trial (Covaxin) has been completed. 50 people across India were administered the vaccine and the results were encouraging. Six people were administered vaccine on Saturday under second part of phase-1,” she said.

