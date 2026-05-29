First record of Rusty-spotted cat in UP’s National Chambal sanctuary

The Rusty-spotted cat (Prionailurus rubiginosus), among the world’s smallest cats, has been documented for the first time in the National Chambal Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh by researchers from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), with the research paper stating the finding also marks the species’ first confirmed record from southern Uttar Pradesh.

Pic for representation.

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Published on May 26 in the Journal of Threatened Taxa, the study documented two roadkill incidents involving rusty-spotted cats along the Bharthana-Sindaus road in Etawah district in 2025. Researchers said the new finding helps establish a new location for the species, thus allowing for localised conservation measures. It is a ‘near threatened’ species as per the IUCN Red List.

“We report two roadkill incidents of the rusty-spotted cat Prionailurus rubiginosus in National Chambal Sanctuary, Etawah District, Uttar Pradesh,” the paper stated. “Our records are the first documented occurrences of the Rusty-spotted Cat in southern Uttar Pradesh and also within the boundaries of the National Chambal Sanctuary.” it said.

According to the paper, the first carcass of a male cat was found on March 14, 2025, near the Yamuna river, while the second, a female, was recorded on April 24, 2025, along the same stretch of road near Chakar Nagar. Both animals were found close to ravines and forested patches linked to the Chambal river landscape.

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{{^usCountry}} The researchers said the findings are ecologically significant because the Chambal-Yamuna interfluve landscape contains an extensive ravine network and forest patches that may support small carnivores. The paper noted that “this region between both rivers consists of a network of rugged gullies and ravines, stretching for approximately 480 km in a 10-km wide belt for Chambal river”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The researchers said the findings are ecologically significant because the Chambal-Yamuna interfluve landscape contains an extensive ravine network and forest patches that may support small carnivores. The paper noted that “this region between both rivers consists of a network of rugged gullies and ravines, stretching for approximately 480 km in a 10-km wide belt for Chambal river”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Vishnupriya Kolipakam, scientist-E at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and part of the study, told HT that it is difficult to estimate the cat’s population in the region at present, but surveys are planned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vishnupriya Kolipakam, scientist-E at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and part of the study, told HT that it is difficult to estimate the cat’s population in the region at present, but surveys are planned. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Systematic surveys will throw good light on the matter. Team members have also mentioned of unconfirmed direct sightings a few times. These repeated observations within a short duration may indicate that the area possibly supports a good population of the species,” she said, adding that the ravines hold a healthy population of several wildlife species. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Systematic surveys will throw good light on the matter. Team members have also mentioned of unconfirmed direct sightings a few times. These repeated observations within a short duration may indicate that the area possibly supports a good population of the species,” she said, adding that the ravines hold a healthy population of several wildlife species. {{/usCountry}}

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Wildlife biologist Qamar Qureshi, also part of the study and formerly with WII, said the findings highlight the importance of focused conservation in the area.

“With more camera traps being set up across the country and localised surveys being carried out, we are finding more locations where the rusty-spotted cats exist. The presence of two of these cats here and particularly roadkill incidents also flags the need for focused conservation measures in the area. Like any sensitive zone, one may have to focus on providing safe corridors for wildlife to pass through,” he said.

The study further warns that vehicular traffic poses a growing threat to the species, stating that multiple roadkill incidents indicate that vehicular traffic has been a significant threat to the rusty-spotted cat.

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The research paper comes soon after another research paper published recently, which confirmed the sighting of a female adult rusty-spotted cat and her dependent kitten in Faridabad’s Kot village in July 2025. The research was carried out by the Department of Zoology at Indira Gandhi University in Meerpur, Haryana.

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