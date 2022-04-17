First 'tourism booster' flight between Gujarat's Keshod, Mumbai flagged off

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday flagged off the first flight between Gujarat's Keshod in the Junagadh district and Mumbai under the Centre's 'Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN)' programme and said that the air connectivity will give a boost to tourism in the area and also accelerate further development of the state.

Speaking to reporters, Scindia said, "We believe that with this flight connectivity, the availability of commutation facilities will help attract more passengers here which would lead to an increase in business and tourism. This would help in furthering the development of Gujarat."

The Union Minister also announced two new greenfield airports at Hirasar and Dholera.

Gujarat is heading for the Assembly elections later this year.

"We have given five new flights to Gujarat - from Ahmedabad to Amritsar, Ranchi, Agra, from Porbandar to Mumbai and from Rajkot to Mumbai. Two new greenfield airports will also be established in Hirasar at a cost of ₹1405 crore and Dholera which will cost ₹1305 crore," he said.

Lauding the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's UDAN programme, Scindia said that it will open new dimensions of regional prosperity with tourism and trade.

"As per the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, the direct flight between Keshod-Mumbai under UDAN was inaugurated today in the presence of Chief Minister of Gujarat @Bhupendrapbjp ji. It will open new dimensions of regional prosperity with tourism and trade. Congratulations to the people of the area," the Union Minister tweeted.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present at the event.