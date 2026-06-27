'First US president to be honoured this way': Trump says thank you after Hyderabad names road ‘Donald Trump Avenue’

US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed gratitude after a road adjoining the US Consulate in Hyderabad was named "Donald Trump Avenue", saying he is the first US president to be honoured in this way.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and US Consul General Laura Williams pose beside a plaque commemorating the renaming of the road adjoining the US Consulate as 'Donald Trump Avenue'.(PTI)

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His comments come after Telangana government named a road adjoining the US Consulate in Hyderabad as "Donald Trump Avenue" in honour of the country’s 250th birthday.

Sharing a photograph of Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and US envoy to India Sergio Gor unveiling the ceremonial plaque earlier this week, Trump in Truth Social post said, “The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India — The first U.S. President to ever be honored in this way. Thank you! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

US Consulate General Hyderabad in a post on X said, “A historic moment in Hyderabad! In honor of America’s 250th birthday, Telangana’s Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu unveiled the plaque officially renaming the road beside the U.S. Consulate as Donald Trump Avenue.”

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{{^usCountry}} “A heartfelt thank you to the people of Telangana for this incredible recognition, a testament to our ever-strengthening partnership” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A heartfelt thank you to the people of Telangana for this incredible recognition, a testament to our ever-strengthening partnership” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The newly named Donald Trump Avenue is also close to the offices of major American tech firms, including Microsoft, Google and Amazon, news agency PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The newly named Donald Trump Avenue is also close to the offices of major American tech firms, including Microsoft, Google and Amazon, news agency PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

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The Telangana government described the designation as a tribute to the United States and a recognition of Hyderabad's growing role in US-India relations.

Move draws criticism

The move has drawn criticism from the BJP, with party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla taking a swipe at the Congress.

In a post on X, Poonawalla wrote, "Wow! Just Wow!! Rahul Gandhi says President TRUMP hurting Indian Interests."

Questioning the Telangana government's decision, he added: "Then why is his Govt in Telangana giving the ultimate tribute to him by renaming a road after him! Ceremony graced by Dy CM & decision itself endorsed by Revanth Reddy."

Poonawalla also took aim at Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, suggesting he does not take Rahul Gandhi seriously.

"So Revanth Reddy basically doesn't take Rahul Baba seriously? He did the same when Rahul was chanting Adani, Adani... He went and did an MoU with the Adani Group," he wrote.

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Congress says the renaming gesture demonstrates Hyderabad's "growing role" in the partnership of the two countries, according to Reuters.

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