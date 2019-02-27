9 airports in north India closed for civilian flights

Nine airports across north India were closed for civilian air traffic on Wednesday amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Airports at Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu Manali, Pithoragarh were among those closed, officials said

In Srinagar, an official of the Airports Authority of India told PTI, “The civilian air traffic has been suspended temporarily in view of the emergency”.

While the official did not specify the nature of the emergency, it is believed the step was taken in view of an IAF jet crashing in Budgam district this morning.

Officials said they received instructions from air traffic controllers that the airports have been shut for civilian flights.

Some of the flights en route to Jammu, Leh and Srinagar airports have been diverted to their origin stations, they added.

Airports at Chandigarh, Pathankot, Halwara are Bathinda have been put on high alert.

Guru Ram Dass International Airport Director Manoj Chansoria said the arrival and departure of all civil flights from Amritsar International Airport has been suspended.

Commercial operations from Chandigarh international airport are on. Earlier operations at Chandigarh were halted for sometime.

“Commercial operations are on,” Chandigarh Airport director Suneel Dutt said.

Several airlines issued statements about the cancelling of operations. “Due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold,” Vistara airlines said in a tweet.

Jet Airways said as per instructions from Delhi air traffic control regarding airport closure, flight operations to Amritsar, Srinagar, Jammu and Leh have been suspended until further notice.

IndiGo also announced that flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Chandigarh, Amritsar and Dehradun have been temporarily suspended.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 13:09 IST