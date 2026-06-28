Five people travelling from Haveri district were killed and four others injured early Saturday after a goods truck crossed the median on a national highway in Koppal district and collided head-on with their van, police said.

Five from Haveri killed in Koppal Highway crash

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The crash occurred around 1.30 am on National Highway 63 near Bhanapur in Kukanoor taluk. According to police, the victims were travelling in an Omni van from Kabbar village in Rattihalli taluk to Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt via Koppal when the truck veered across the divider into the opposite carriageway.

Koppal superintendent of police Dr. Ram L. Arasiddi said the deceased were identified as Kenchamma Balekayi, 35, Amrutha Kotyal, 25, Ramesh Ballari, 45, Chinmay, 16, and Praveen Shivaji Balekayi. All were residents of Kabbar village in Haveri district.

“Praveen and Kenchamma Balekayi were husband and wife, while Chinmay was their son. Among the injured, Samarth Yadav is in critical condition and has been shifted to a hospital in Ballari for advanced treatment. The victims were travelling from their native village to Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt via Koppal to seek the blessings of Sri Raghavendra Swamy when the accident occurred near Bhanapur,” Dr. Arasiddi told reporters.

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{{^usCountry}} The injured were identified as Samarth, Sonali, Praveen Kotyal and Pranav, all below the age of 40. They were admitted to hospital and are undergoing treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The injured were identified as Samarth, Sonali, Praveen Kotyal and Pranav, all below the age of 40. They were admitted to hospital and are undergoing treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the impact crushed the Omni van and threw its occupants onto the road. Four people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries at a hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the impact crushed the Omni van and threw its occupants onto the road. Four people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries at a hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Personnel from Kukanoor police station, assisted by local residents and ambulance staff, reached the site after receiving information about the collision. The injured were shifted to Koppal District Hospital, while the bodies of those killed were sent for post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Personnel from Kukanoor police station, assisted by local residents and ambulance staff, reached the site after receiving information about the collision. The injured were shifted to Koppal District Hospital, while the bodies of those killed were sent for post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered against the truck driver, Ramesh, 40. Investigators said preliminary findings indicate that the truck crossing the divider was the primary cause of the collision. They are also examining whether overspeeding, loss of control, driver fatigue or other factors contributed to the crash. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered against the truck driver, Ramesh, 40. Investigators said preliminary findings indicate that the truck crossing the divider was the primary cause of the collision. They are also examining whether overspeeding, loss of control, driver fatigue or other factors contributed to the crash. {{/usCountry}}

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The deaths have left Kabbar village in mourning, with relatives and residents urging the district administration to provide compensation and assistance to the affected families.

Former chief minister and Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai said in a post on X that he was deeply shocked by the deaths and injuries of devotees from Haveri district who were travelling for the darshan of a deity. He urged the state government to provide adequate compensation to the bereaved families while ensuring the best possible medical treatment for those receiving care.

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