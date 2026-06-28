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Five from Haveri killed in Koppal Highway crash

Five fatalities and four injuries occurred in Koppal when a truck collided with a van on National Highway 63. Victims were from Haveri.

Published on: Jun 28, 2026 05:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Bidar
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Five people travelling from Haveri district were killed and four others injured early Saturday after a goods truck crossed the median on a national highway in Koppal district and collided head-on with their van, police said.

Five from Haveri killed in Koppal Highway crash

The crash occurred around 1.30 am on National Highway 63 near Bhanapur in Kukanoor taluk. According to police, the victims were travelling in an Omni van from Kabbar village in Rattihalli taluk to Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt via Koppal when the truck veered across the divider into the opposite carriageway.

Koppal superintendent of police Dr. Ram L. Arasiddi said the deceased were identified as Kenchamma Balekayi, 35, Amrutha Kotyal, 25, Ramesh Ballari, 45, Chinmay, 16, and Praveen Shivaji Balekayi. All were residents of Kabbar village in Haveri district.

“Praveen and Kenchamma Balekayi were husband and wife, while Chinmay was their son. Among the injured, Samarth Yadav is in critical condition and has been shifted to a hospital in Ballari for advanced treatment. The victims were travelling from their native village to Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt via Koppal to seek the blessings of Sri Raghavendra Swamy when the accident occurred near Bhanapur,” Dr. Arasiddi told reporters.

The deaths have left Kabbar village in mourning, with relatives and residents urging the district administration to provide compensation and assistance to the affected families.

Former chief minister and Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai said in a post on X that he was deeply shocked by the deaths and injuries of devotees from Haveri district who were travelling for the darshan of a deity. He urged the state government to provide adequate compensation to the bereaved families while ensuring the best possible medical treatment for those receiving care.

 
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