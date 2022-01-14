Five killed, 45 injured as Assam-bound train derails in West Bengal

Five people were killed at least 50 were injured after 12 coaches of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailed on Thursday evening, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said in a statement.

The train was bound for Guwahati and the accident took place in the Maynaguri region around 5 pm, the statement said, adding that 1,053 passengers on board at the time.

According to officials, the injured passengers were taken to hospitals in Jalpaiguri and Maynaguri town. The condition of 20 passengers is critical.

Railway officials who were part of rescue and relief operations said the coaches derailed in the Alipurduar section of the NFR between New Domohani and new Maynaguri stations. The rescue operations ended on Thursday night.

The ill-fated train was running 2 hours 41 minutes late during its three -day journey. It started from Bikaner late on Wednesday night and was supposed to reach Guwahati early on Friday morning.

Dilip Kumar Singh, divisional railway manager of the Alipuarduar section of the NFR said, “Several teams have rushed to the spot.” A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was deployed to assist the local police.

Jalpaiguri district magistrate Moumita Godara Basu said five bodies were recovered in the operation till late evening. “We sent generators to light up the accident site. All departments have been alerted,” Basu said.

A Jalpaiguri district official said at least 50 ambulances were deployed to the spot. A special train from Jalpaiguri reached the accident site at around 7 pm to take the injured to hospital.

Prisdent Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee were among senior leaders who expressed their condolences to the families of the deceased.

“The derailment of coaches of the Bikaner-Guhawati Express near New Maynaguri, West Bengal is distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected passengers and their families. I wish speedy recovery to the injured,” President Kovind tweeted.

“Spoke to Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the train accident in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly,” tweeted the Prime Minister.

“Deeply concerned to hear about the tragic accident of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express in Maynaguri. Senior Officers of the State Government, DM/SP/IG North Bengal are supervising rescue and relief operations. Those injured will receive medical attention, as early as possible,” Banerjee said.

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Dehi that he will visit the accident site on Friday. He also announced compensation for the victims and a high-level inquiry by the commissioner of railway safety.

NFR chief PRO Guneet Kaur said, “The Central government has announced a sum of ₹5 lakh for families of the deceased. Those who suffered critical injuries will receive ₹1 lakh while people with minor injury will get ₹25,000 each.”

The railways announced helpline numbers for families of passengers -- 9002041951 for New Jalpiaguri, 9002041952 for Kathihar and 0361-2731622 for Guwahati.