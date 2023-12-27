close_game
close_game
News / India News / Five of Andhra family among 6 people killed in deadly car crash in Texas

Five of Andhra family among 6 people killed in deadly car crash in Texas

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Dec 27, 2023 05:33 PM IST

YSR Congress Party lawmaker Ponnada Venkata Satish Kumar said the five victims in the car crash in Johnson County of Texas were his close relatives

HYDERABAD: Six people including five of an Andhra Pradesh family died in a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a minivan on U.S. Highway 67 in Texas state of the United States on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.

The MLA said his relatives were on their way home after attending a Christmas party (Photo courtesy: Texas Sky Ranger)
The MLA said his relatives were on their way home after attending a Christmas party (Photo courtesy: Texas Sky Ranger)

YSR Congress Party lawmaker Ponnada Venkata Satish Kumar, who represents Mummidivaram in the Andhra Pradesh assembly told reporters that the victims were his close relatives and residents of Amalapuram in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Satishkumar identified the victims as his uncle, P Nageshwara Rao, Nageswar Rao’s wife Seetha Mahalakshmi, daughter Naveena, grandson Kruthik and granddaughter Nishita. He could not identify the sixth person who died in the accident.

“My uncle and his family lived in Atlanta. They were returning home after taking part in Christmas celebrations at the house of other relatives in Texas when the accident took place,” Satish told reporters at Amalapuram.

Fox4 said the crash happened on US Highway 67 and County Road 1119 in the Nemo area.

Citing information received from the authorities, the MLA said two youngsters were in the pickup truck at the time of the crash and that it was driving on the wrong side. The two survived the crash and were airlifted to Fort Worth Hospital.

Nageshwara Rao’s son-in-law Lokesh, the only one in the minivan to survive the crash, has sustained serious injuries. His condition is said to be critical.

Telugu Association of North America (TANA) treasurer Kolla Ashok Babu and Telugu foundation treasurer Polavarapu Srikanth are extending necessary assistance to bring the bodies to India, the family said

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out