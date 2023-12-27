Five of Andhra family among 6 people killed in deadly car crash in Texas

HYDERABAD: Six people including five of an Andhra Pradesh family died in a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a minivan on U.S. Highway 67 in Texas state of the United States on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said. The MLA said his relatives were on their way home after attending a Christmas party (Photo courtesy: Texas Sky Ranger)

YSR Congress Party lawmaker Ponnada Venkata Satish Kumar, who represents Mummidivaram in the Andhra Pradesh assembly told reporters that the victims were his close relatives and residents of Amalapuram in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Satishkumar identified the victims as his uncle, P Nageshwara Rao, Nageswar Rao’s wife Seetha Mahalakshmi, daughter Naveena, grandson Kruthik and granddaughter Nishita. He could not identify the sixth person who died in the accident.

“My uncle and his family lived in Atlanta. They were returning home after taking part in Christmas celebrations at the house of other relatives in Texas when the accident took place,” Satish told reporters at Amalapuram.

Fox4 said the crash happened on US Highway 67 and County Road 1119 in the Nemo area.

Citing information received from the authorities, the MLA said two youngsters were in the pickup truck at the time of the crash and that it was driving on the wrong side. The two survived the crash and were airlifted to Fort Worth Hospital.

Nageshwara Rao’s son-in-law Lokesh, the only one in the minivan to survive the crash, has sustained serious injuries. His condition is said to be critical.

Telugu Association of North America (TANA) treasurer Kolla Ashok Babu and Telugu foundation treasurer Polavarapu Srikanth are extending necessary assistance to bring the bodies to India, the family said