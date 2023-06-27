Five takeaways from the National Legislators Conference

“In the coming years, it is expected to evolve as the really a brainstorming conference that could be really looked up to bring the major change in the style of working of the legislators and legislature. A more pragmatic view could be taken to bring the way houses function with more emphasis on bills, doing away with unruly behaviour and the due importance to the opposition,” said one of the organisers requesting anonymity.

For Rahul Karad, managing trustee, Maeer’s MIT Group of Institutes and executive president, MIT World Peace University, who envisaged the idea to hold such a conference at least two years ago, this came as a welcome relief.

Former Lok Sabha speaker and patron of the conference Meira Kumar batted for the need to organise such a conference every 18 months, right at the start in her inaugural speech. By the concluding session, two states, Goa and Karnataka, had come forward to organise the next NLC and the baton was handed over to Goa. The third NLC will be held in Karnataka in mid-2026.

“We participated in the session keeping our affiliation, and ideology aside as all of us are elected representatives who work for the public well-being. Today, if you ask a school student if he wants to join politics, he will say no. They think the politicians are a group of corrupt persons. It is harmful for the future of the country. As Dr BR Ambedkar had said, that a good Constitution is not enough, good people are needed to implement it,” Abdul Rashi Mandal, a Congress MLA from West Goalpara, Assam, said.

The lawmakers were also given training on constructing the image using social media platforms, speeches at town hall meetings, raising issues in Houses etc.

Kalpana Devi, BJP MLA from Kota in Rajasthan, said, “We participated in a women legislators’ conference in Kerala last year, after which a brainstorming session took place at the NLC. We also had sessions related to the problems we face in our individual and political careers. We discussed stress and time management, but I think we women practise fine balance in personal-family responsibilities and politics without any stress.”

Parallel sessions and round table discussions took place on the sidelines of the conference on subjects like stress management in public life, the impact of sustainable development, and welfare schemes, among others. The conference also saw the round table discussions on Bharat@2047 as well as on work-life balance. The session on stress management saw packed halls.

“Defecting from a party out of lust for power sends out a wrong message to the new generation. Horse trading to topple the government has become rampant nowadays. It should be a grave concern for the country and should not be limited only to a certain party,” Gehlot said.

His party colleague, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who is facing internal dissent in the state, said legislators should be committed towards their parties and the ideology.

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu gave an earful to defectors saying they should first resign from their original party before defecting. He pressed for the need to revisit the anti-defection law. Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan batted for scrapping it entirely. “The law was conceived in 1985 and overhauled in 2003, but it has not worked as there are rampant defections. There are governments pulled down and new governments brought in. There is a dire need to scrap the law and enact something that would not allow defection,” said Chavan.

Many legislators agreed with Mahajan. Anita Bhandel, former minister and BJP MLA from Ajmer South, said, “Yes, Sumitratai Mahajan spoke about the image of the elected representatives today and pressed for the need to change it. It is true. When we speak to youngsters about politics, they clearly express their anger against corruption. I think, if we really want to repair our image among people and youth to join politics, corrective steps need to be taken. Corruption should not have any space in politics.”

An MLA from North Maharashtra, on the condition of anonymity, said, “My children study in a reputed school in Mumbai, but during the gathering, I do prefer to identify myself as an industrialist and not by my first identity, a politician.”

Even though the NLC was convened for the exchange of ideas, and to enhance the skills and capacities of legislators, the gathering also discussed a few contentious issues. Former speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the word “ neta ” had a bad reputation and several leaders do not wish to be addressed as one. “The word neta has become infamous. People sarcastically refer to us as ‘ bada neta aa gaya’ (look, a big leader is coming),” she said.

“My district has 18 MLAs and two MPs and is reserved for tribals. I met elected representatives from other tribal-dominated states like Manipur, and Tripura and spoke about the schemes and projects implemented by them. Some of them have had perfectly blended traditional customs in the industrial and farming sectors using new technologies. We discuss various experiments related to the step farming in hilly areas and problems faced in Ghotul villages that are meant for unmarried boys and girls,” said former MLC of BJP from Bastar in Chhattisgarh Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo.

Seventy-five MLAs and MLCs were recognised for commendable practices in their respective constituencies. Ajanta Neog, the finance and social welfare minister of Assam, for instance, was recognised for the road network in her constituency, Golaghat, and for promoting organic farming. Atishi Marlena, the Kalkaji constituency in New Delhi was commended for her initiatives like Mission Buniyaad, Chunauti, and the Happiness curriculum, among others. PA Mohammed Riyas, the Kerala MLA from Beypore constituency developed an app to help people to notify the government of problems related to road infrastructure, which helped resolve and monitor complaints.

The presence of nearly half the lawmakers in the country, among them 158 women, including over 80 ministers and 30 speakers made the three-day event a grand assembly of the executive. They participated in over dozens of brainstorming sessions that were organised on a variety of subjects. On the concluding day, MLAs across parties entered into memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to replicate ideas across constituencies. Here are the five main takeaways from the first NLC.

The first-ever National Legislators Conference held earlier this month in Mumbai under the patronship of four former speakers of the Lok Sabha proved significant in many ways. It brought over the 1,800 members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) and members of the legislative council (MLCs) under one roof to delve upon contentious issues like the scrapping of the anti-defection law. The aim is now to hold such a meeting every 18 months — the second NLC will take place in Goa in November 2024.

Mumbai, India - June 17, 2023: Former vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu with Former Minister of Home Affairs of India Sushilkumar Shinde, former president of Central Tibetan Administration Lobsang Sangay, CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat, Meira Kumar, during the closing day of the National Legislators' Conference at Jio Center, BKC in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

The presence of nearly half the lawmakers in the country, among them 158 women, including over 80 ministers and 30 speakers made the three-day event a grand assembly of the executive. They participated in over dozens of brainstorming sessions that were organised on a variety of subjects. On the concluding day, MLAs across parties entered into memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to replicate ideas across constituencies. Here are the five main takeaways from the first NLC.

Sharing best practises, and tips among MLAs

Seventy-five MLAs and MLCs were recognised for commendable practices in their respective constituencies. Ajanta Neog, the finance and social welfare minister of Assam, for instance, was recognised for the road network in her constituency, Golaghat, and for promoting organic farming. Atishi Marlena, the Kalkaji constituency in New Delhi was commended for her initiatives like Mission Buniyaad, Chunauti, and the Happiness curriculum, among others. PA Mohammed Riyas, the Kerala MLA from Beypore constituency developed an app to help people to notify the government of problems related to road infrastructure, which helped resolve and monitor complaints.

"My district has 18 MLAs and two MPs and is reserved for tribals. I met elected representatives from other tribal-dominated states like Manipur, and Tripura and spoke about the schemes and projects implemented by them. Some of them have had perfectly blended traditional customs in the industrial and farming sectors using new technologies. We discuss various experiments related to the step farming in hilly areas and problems faced in Ghotul villages that are meant for unmarried boys and girls," said former MLC of BJP from Bastar in Chhattisgarh Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo.

Deteriorating image of legislators is a big concern

Even though the NLC was convened for the exchange of ideas, and to enhance the skills and capacities of legislators, the gathering also discussed a few contentious issues. Former speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the word "neta" had a bad reputation and several leaders do not wish to be addressed as one. "The word neta has become infamous. People sarcastically refer to us as 'bada neta aa gaya' (look, a big leader is coming)," she said.

An MLA from North Maharashtra, on the condition of anonymity, said, "My children study in a reputed school in Mumbai, but during the gathering, I do prefer to identify myself as an industrialist and not by my first identity, a politician."

Many legislators agreed with Mahajan. Anita Bhandel, former minister and BJP MLA from Ajmer South, said, "Yes, Sumitratai Mahajan spoke about the image of the elected representatives today and pressed for the need to change it. It is true. When we speak to youngsters about politics, they clearly express their anger against corruption. I think, if we really want to repair our image among people and youth to join politics, corrective steps need to be taken. Corruption should not have any space in politics."

Defections, and the law to curb it

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu gave an earful to defectors saying they should first resign from their original party before defecting. He pressed for the need to revisit the anti-defection law. Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan batted for scrapping it entirely. "The law was conceived in 1985 and overhauled in 2003, but it has not worked as there are rampant defections. There are governments pulled down and new governments brought in. There is a dire need to scrap the law and enact something that would not allow defection," said Chavan.

His party colleague, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who is facing internal dissent in the state, said legislators should be committed towards their parties and the ideology.

"Defecting from a party out of lust for power sends out a wrong message to the new generation. Horse trading to topple the government has become rampant nowadays. It should be a grave concern for the country and should not be limited only to a certain party," Gehlot said.

Upgradation of skills

Parallel sessions and round table discussions took place on the sidelines of the conference on subjects like stress management in public life, the impact of sustainable development, and welfare schemes, among others. The conference also saw the round table discussions on Bharat@2047 as well as on work-life balance. The session on stress management saw packed halls.

Kalpana Devi, BJP MLA from Kota in Rajasthan, said, "We participated in a women legislators' conference in Kerala last year, after which a brainstorming session took place at the NLC. We also had sessions related to the problems we face in our individual and political careers. We discussed stress and time management, but I think we women practise fine balance in personal-family responsibilities and politics without any stress."

The lawmakers were also given training on constructing the image using social media platforms, speeches at town hall meetings, raising issues in Houses etc.

"We participated in the session keeping our affiliation, and ideology aside as all of us are elected representatives who work for the public well-being. Today, if you ask a school student if he wants to join politics, he will say no. They think the politicians are a group of corrupt persons. It is harmful for the future of the country. As Dr BR Ambedkar had said, that a good Constitution is not enough, good people are needed to implement it," Abdul Rashi Mandal, a Congress MLA from West Goalpara, Assam, said.

Way ahead for the legislators

Former Lok Sabha speaker and patron of the conference Meira Kumar batted for the need to organise such a conference every 18 months, right at the start in her inaugural speech. By the concluding session, two states, Goa and Karnataka, had come forward to organise the next NLC and the baton was handed over to Goa. The third NLC will be held in Karnataka in mid-2026.

For Rahul Karad, managing trustee, Maeer's MIT Group of Institutes and executive president, MIT World Peace University, who envisaged the idea to hold such a conference at least two years ago, this came as a welcome relief.

"In the coming years, it is expected to evolve as the really a brainstorming conference that could be really looked up to bring the major change in the style of working of the legislators and legislature. A more pragmatic view could be taken to bring the way houses function with more emphasis on bills, doing away with unruly behaviour and the due importance to the opposition," said one of the organisers requesting anonymity.