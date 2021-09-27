Flash flood risk in Telangana; rain in Delhi, South Bengal, parts of UP, Haryana: IMD

Despite the weakening of Cyclone Gulab after completion of the landfall process, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned about flash floods in Telangana for the next 24 hours. The cyclonic storm has intensified into a deep depression which could bring heavy to very heavy rain in some districts of Telangana, according to the IMD.

The weather department has issued a Flash Flood Risk (FFR) alert, saying districts of Badradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Adilabad, Bhuvanagiri, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Warangal, Peddapalley Karimnagar, Rajanna Siricilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpalle, Mulugu, Jagitial, Mahbubabad, and Janagoan can expect flash floods. These districts can also witness moderate to high during the next 24 hours.

"At present, the deep depression lay over Telangana and its adjourning areas and under its influence Telangana, is very likely to have very to very heavy with extremely heavy rain in few districts of the state,” news agency ANI quoted K Nagarathna, a scientist at IMD, Hyderabad, as saying.

“During the next 24 hours likely to hours Telangana is likely to have wind of 30-40 kmph gasping to 45 kmph," Nagarathna added.

The deep depression formed over south Odisha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh on Monday afternoon moved nearly westwards and weaken into a depression over the next six hours. The depression is further expected to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the subsequent 24 hours.

Apart from cyclonic storm-impacted Telangana, the IMD has also predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for Delhi and adjoining areas on Monday. It said that Delhi, districts of Aliganj, Kasganj, Sikander Rao, and Iglas in Uttar Pradesh; Hodal, Gurugram, Tizara, Rewari, and Aurangabad in Haryana; Nagar, Alwar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh, and Bayana in Rajasthan are expected to receive light to moderate rain on Monday evening.

South districts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, are also likely to receive heavy rain due to the formation of cyclonic circulation in the northeast Bay of Bengal, according to IMD. The Met department has predicted heavy rain in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram and North 24 Parganas districts, and heavy to very heavy rain at some places in South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur districts on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)