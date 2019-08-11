Flood Live Updates: Amit Shah to do aerial survey of flood affected areas of Karnataka today

Incessant rainfall in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala has thrown life out of gear. A red alert has been issued in eight districts of Kerala- Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod.

Karnataka state government pegged the losses caused by rains and floods at Rs 6,000 crore and has sought Rs 3000 crore as relief from the Centre. In Maharashtra, around 1.97 lakh people were evacuated, taking the total number of people displaced in the floods to 4.5 lakh so far.

Follow LIVE updates here:

01:15 pm IST Operations at Kochi international airport resume Flight operations from the Kochi international airport have been resumed.





01:00 pm IST Navy teams rescued nearly 2,200 from Karnataka Rear Admiral Mahesh Singh NM, Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area: Navy has deployed 8 relief teams and 2 helicopters in Belagavi and Uttar Kannada districts. The teams have so far managed to rescue nearly 2,200 people. As of yesterday evening,waters have started receding. : ANI





12:50 pm IST Hosanagara in Karnataka continues to receive heavy rainfall Hosanagara in Karnataka continues to receive heavy rainfall. Chakra Dam and Savehaklu Reservoir are filled to the brim. : ANI





12:35 pm IST Gujarat constable carries children on shoulders in flood waters Pruthviraj Jadeja, a Gujarat police constable carried two children on his shoulders for over 1.5 km in flood waters in Kalyanpar village of Morbi district, to safety. #WATCH Pruthviraj Jadeja, a Gujarat police constable carried two children on his shoulders for over 1.5 km in flood waters in Kalyanpar village of Morbi district, to safety. (10.08) #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/2VjDLMbung — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019





12:20 pm IST ‘Will be based out of my LS constituency for some time’: Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi tweets, “For the next few days I will be based in my Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad (#Kerala) that has been ravaged by floods. I will be visiting relief camps across Wayanad and reviewing relief measures with District & State officials.”





12:05 pm IST Toll reaches 60 in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan: 60 deaths have been confirmed till today in the state. : ANI





11:50 am IST Assessment of public property damage to be submitted Instructions have also been issued to various government departments to submit a report on assessment of damage to public properties due to recent flood and heavy rain within a week.





11:35 am IST District Collectors told to submit flood assessment report by Aug 17 Odisha Special Relief Commissioner yesterday wrote to District Collectors of Bolangir,Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangur, Rayagada and Sambalpur to submit an assessment report by Aug 17 on damage to private properties due to recent flood and heavy rainfall.





11:20 am IST Changes made in train services in Kerala Due to flooding, land slides and trees and boulders falling on railway tracks caused by heavy rains, and consequent disruption of rail traffic, changes have been made in train services in Kerala.





11:07 am IST NDRF personnel carry out rescue operations in Sangli National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel carry out rescue and relief operations in Sangli district. Rescue and relief operations underway in Sangli district. ( ANI Twitter )





10:54 am IST Flood water receding in Kolhapur district Flood-water is receding in Shiroli village, in Kolhapur district, relief operations are underway. : ANI Flood water receding in Kolhapur. ( ANI Twitter )





10:40 am IST 9 bodies recovered from landslide site in Kerala’s Kavalappara Nine bodies have been recovered so far in the incident of landslide that occurred at Kerala’s Kavalappara, Nilambur in Malappuram district on August 8.





10:30 am IST Navy continues search and rescue operations in Karnataka Indian Navy continued unrelenting search and rescue as well as relief operations via land and air in the flood hit districts of Karnataka. ALH from INS Hansa, Goa was scrambled yesterday to drop flood relief materials to the stranded citizens in Ankola Taluk , Uttara Kannada.





10:20 am IST Army tweets on Maharashtra floods - evacuated more than 5000 persons “Four specialised teams of ‘The Bombay Engineer Group’ alongwith many #IndianArmy teams have evacuated more than 5000 persons. Sick, elderly and children are priorities. Teams are distributing essential items and medicines to all marooned and needy,” tweeted Indian army.





10:16 am IST Amit Shah to do aerial survey of flood affected areas of Karnataka Home Minister Amit Shah will do aerial survey of flood affected areas of Karnataka today





10:12 am IST Spillway Gates of Wayanad’s Banasura Sagar Dam opened yesterday Spillway Gates of Banasura Sagar Dam in Wayanad were opened, yesterday. : ANI





10:02 am IST IAF personnel rescue a girl in Gujarat’s Jamnagar Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel rescuing a girl in flood affected in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. #WATCH Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel rescuing a girl in flood affected Jamnagar. #GujaratFloods (10.8.19) pic.twitter.com/0hCh2gSU2z — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019





09:50 am IST Parts of Gujarat’s Rajkot were flooded Gujarat: Parts of Rajkot were flooded due to incessant rain in the region. Parts of Rajkot were flooded. ( ANI Twitter )





09:35 am IST Rail transport was affected due to landslides in Karnataka Karnataka: Rail transport on the section between Sakleshpur and Subramanya stations was affected adversely due to landslides and soil erosion on multiple spots. : ANI



