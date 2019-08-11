Flood Live Updates: Amit Shah to do aerial survey of flood affected areas of Karnataka today
Flood Live Updates: While over 30 people have lost their lives in unprecedented Maharashtra rains, 19 have died in Gujarat. In Kerala, the death toll has gone up to 60, and in Karnataka 31 people have lost their lives.
01:15 pm IST
Operations at Kochi international airport resume
01:00 pm IST
Navy teams rescued nearly 2,200 from Karnataka
12:50 pm IST
Hosanagara in Karnataka continues to receive heavy rainfall
12:35 pm IST
Gujarat constable carries children on shoulders in flood waters
12:20 pm IST
‘Will be based out of my LS constituency for some time’: Rahul Gandhi
12:05 pm IST
Toll reaches 60 in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
11:50 am IST
Assessment of public property damage to be submitted
11:35 am IST
District Collectors told to submit flood assessment report by Aug 17
11:20 am IST
Changes made in train services in Kerala
11:07 am IST
NDRF personnel carry out rescue operations in Sangli
10:54 am IST
Flood water receding in Kolhapur district
10:40 am IST
9 bodies recovered from landslide site in Kerala’s Kavalappara
10:30 am IST
Navy continues search and rescue operations in Karnataka
10:20 am IST
Army tweets on Maharashtra floods - evacuated more than 5000 persons
10:16 am IST
Amit Shah to do aerial survey of flood affected areas of Karnataka
10:12 am IST
Spillway Gates of Wayanad’s Banasura Sagar Dam opened yesterday
10:02 am IST
IAF personnel rescue a girl in Gujarat’s Jamnagar
09:50 am IST
Parts of Gujarat’s Rajkot were flooded
09:35 am IST
Rail transport was affected due to landslides in Karnataka
09:20 am IST
Navy augmented rescue operations in Kolhapur
Incessant rainfall in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala has thrown life out of gear. A red alert has been issued in eight districts of Kerala- Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod.
Karnataka state government pegged the losses caused by rains and floods at Rs 6,000 crore and has sought Rs 3000 crore as relief from the Centre. In Maharashtra, around 1.97 lakh people were evacuated, taking the total number of people displaced in the floods to 4.5 lakh so far.
Operations at Kochi international airport resume
Flight operations from the Kochi international airport have been resumed.
Navy teams rescued nearly 2,200 from Karnataka
Rear Admiral Mahesh Singh NM, Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area: Navy has deployed 8 relief teams and 2 helicopters in Belagavi and Uttar Kannada districts. The teams have so far managed to rescue nearly 2,200 people. As of yesterday evening,waters have started receding. : ANI
Hosanagara in Karnataka continues to receive heavy rainfall
Hosanagara in Karnataka continues to receive heavy rainfall. Chakra Dam and Savehaklu Reservoir are filled to the brim. : ANI
Gujarat constable carries children on shoulders in flood waters
Pruthviraj Jadeja, a Gujarat police constable carried two children on his shoulders for over 1.5 km in flood waters in Kalyanpar village of Morbi district, to safety.
#WATCH Pruthviraj Jadeja, a Gujarat police constable carried two children on his shoulders for over 1.5 km in flood waters in Kalyanpar village of Morbi district, to safety. (10.08) #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/2VjDLMbung— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019
‘Will be based out of my LS constituency for some time’: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi tweets, “For the next few days I will be based in my Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad (#Kerala) that has been ravaged by floods. I will be visiting relief camps across Wayanad and reviewing relief measures with District & State officials.”
Toll reaches 60 in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan: 60 deaths have been confirmed till today in the state. : ANI
Assessment of public property damage to be submitted
Instructions have also been issued to various government departments to submit a report on assessment of damage to public properties due to recent flood and heavy rain within a week.
District Collectors told to submit flood assessment report by Aug 17
Odisha Special Relief Commissioner yesterday wrote to District Collectors of Bolangir,Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangur, Rayagada and Sambalpur to submit an assessment report by Aug 17 on damage to private properties due to recent flood and heavy rainfall.
Changes made in train services in Kerala
Due to flooding, land slides and trees and boulders falling on railway tracks caused by heavy rains, and consequent disruption of rail traffic, changes have been made in train services in Kerala.
NDRF personnel carry out rescue operations in Sangli
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel carry out rescue and relief operations in Sangli district.
Flood water receding in Kolhapur district
Flood-water is receding in Shiroli village, in Kolhapur district, relief operations are underway. : ANI
9 bodies recovered from landslide site in Kerala’s Kavalappara
Nine bodies have been recovered so far in the incident of landslide that occurred at Kerala’s Kavalappara, Nilambur in Malappuram district on August 8.
Navy continues search and rescue operations in Karnataka
Indian Navy continued unrelenting search and rescue as well as relief operations via land and air in the flood hit districts of Karnataka. ALH from INS Hansa, Goa was scrambled yesterday to drop flood relief materials to the stranded citizens in Ankola Taluk , Uttara Kannada.
Army tweets on Maharashtra floods - evacuated more than 5000 persons
“Four specialised teams of ‘The Bombay Engineer Group’ alongwith many #IndianArmy teams have evacuated more than 5000 persons. Sick, elderly and children are priorities. Teams are distributing essential items and medicines to all marooned and needy,” tweeted Indian army.
Amit Shah to do aerial survey of flood affected areas of Karnataka
Home Minister Amit Shah will do aerial survey of flood affected areas of Karnataka today
Spillway Gates of Wayanad’s Banasura Sagar Dam opened yesterday
Spillway Gates of Banasura Sagar Dam in Wayanad were opened, yesterday. : ANI
IAF personnel rescue a girl in Gujarat’s Jamnagar
Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel rescuing a girl in flood affected in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.
#WATCH Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel rescuing a girl in flood affected Jamnagar. #GujaratFloods (10.8.19) pic.twitter.com/0hCh2gSU2z— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019
Parts of Gujarat’s Rajkot were flooded
Gujarat: Parts of Rajkot were flooded due to incessant rain in the region.
Rail transport was affected due to landslides in Karnataka
Karnataka: Rail transport on the section between Sakleshpur and Subramanya stations was affected adversely due to landslides and soil erosion on multiple spots. : ANI
Navy augmented rescue operations in Kolhapur
Indian Navy: Based on a request from Maharashtra Govt, Indian Navy augmented rescue efforts at Kolhapur from Eastern Naval Command. 15 teams comprising 45 naval divers along with 15 inflatable Gemini boats were airlifted from Visakhapatnam by 2 IAF AN32 aircraft, yesterday. : ANI