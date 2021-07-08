Flouting Covid-19 rules, maskless tourists throng Mussoorie's Kempty falls

The government has issued warnings against overcrowding popular tourist destinations, but that seems to be having little effect on tourists. Days after shocking pictures from Manali showed crowded streets and zero regard to social distancing norms, now tourists have gathered in Uttarakhand.

Videos have emerged on social media which show tourists bathing at Mussoorie's famous Kempty Falls. Social distancing went for a toss as people gathered at the popular tourist spot; not even a single person was seen wearing a mask in the videos.

Hotels were full and there were long queues of vehicles on the streets as people escaped to the hills in order to beat the summer heat. Stunned by the videos, many took jibes at the carelessness of the public, saying that if citizens don’t learn their lessons, the third wave of Covid-19 is not far away.

Popular hill stations like Shimla, Mussoorie, Kufri, Narkanda, Dalhousie and Manali, are witnessing the arrival of tourists in large numbers, who are looking to get rid of the scorching heat in the northern plains. Due to the dip in Covid-19 cases, states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have relaxed the restrictions which has led to an influx of the people from other states. A few days ago, pictures of crowded streets in Manali had gone viral.

The increase in the number of tourists has also posed a challenge to the state government to ensure adhering of Covid-19 norms by the visitors amid fears of an impending third wave of coronavirus infections.

The Union health ministry earlier on Tuesday expressed concern over people flocking to hill stations and markets without following Covid-19-appropriate behaviours and warned that such laxity can nullify the gains made in the management of the pandemic so far.

"People are indulging in revenge travel with restrictions being lifted. They need to understand that the virus and the disease is still here. People roaming in hill stations and markets without maintaining physical distance and not wearing masks can nullify the gains made in the management of the pandemic so far," joint secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal said as he stressed on following Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination.