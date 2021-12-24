Flying to Delhi? Here are some fresh guidelines you need to know

In view of the fresh surge in daily infections of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), including those due to the Omicron variant, the ministry of civil aviation has issued fresh guidelines for air passengers travelling to the national capital.

“Attention Travellers! Travelling to Delhi? Take a look at the latest State-wise Quarantine Guidelines. Take all the necessary measures and be a #COVID_Hero #TravelSafeTravelMindfully,” the Jyotiraditya Scindia-headed ministry shared on Twitter, on Thursday.

Here are the rules air travellers, flying domestically or arriving from abroad, need to follow upon landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport:

Health screening: (1.) Random sample collection of flyers arriving from states witnessing a spurt in cases. Exit allowed after the sample is collected.

(2.) All passengers to undergo thermal screening post-arrival.

(3.) Those who have a connecting flight to catch should refer to guidelines of the respective arrival states.

Quarantine: (1.) Passengers testing positive will have to quarantine for 10 days at home or Covid Care Centre (CCC)/Community Health Centre (CHC)/hospital.

(2.) International arrivals can read detailed guidelines by clicking on the official Airports Authority of India (AAI) website.

Passenger obligation: (1.) Visitors are required to download the Aarogya Setu app.

(2.) Travellers coming from abroad should visit the link mentioned above.

(3.) Destination airports/states are required to carry out thermal screening of flyers upon arrival.