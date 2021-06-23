Flying to Dubai from India? Here are the guidelines you should follow

Emirates airline will on Wednesday resume flights between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India as announced recently by the UAE-based airline. The announcement came after authorities in Dubai, on June 19, eased travel curbs for passengers from three countries, including India.

Also Read: Dubai eases travel curbs for fully vaccinated Indian travellers

Following the easing of travel norms, Emirates had said in a statement, “We welcome the latest protocols and measures announced by Dubai’s Supreme Committee and Disaster Management to allow the safe resumption of passenger travel from South Africa, Nigeria and India to Dubai onwards. We will resume carrying passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India in accordance with these protocols from June 23 onwards.” The UAE first suspended air travel to and from India in April as the latter battled a devastating second wave of Covid-19; the ban was later extended till July 6.

Here are the guidelines you need to follow if flying from India to Dubai:

(1.) Passengers with a valid e-residence visa, who have received two jabs of the Covid-19 vaccines approved in the UAE, will be allowed in Dubai. The following four vaccines have been approved in the UAE: Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech E, Sputnik V and Oxford University-AstraZeneca shot.

(2.) All the passengers flying to Dubai from India need to show a negative RT-PCR report from a test conduct 48 hours before departure. Also, only QR-coded negative PCR test reports will be accepted.

(3.) Additionally, passengers flying to Dubai will have to take another Covid-19 test – a rapid PCR one – four hours before departure. They will have to undergo further RT-PCR testing upon arrival.

(4.) Passengers from India will undergo institutional quarantine till their RT-PCR test report is out, likely within 24 hours of the test.

Dubai airport’s Terminal 1 will reopen on Thursday after a 15-month closure. Flights were operated through Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.