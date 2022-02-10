Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fog envelopes parts of northwest India, mercury expected to dip

The visibility dropped in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra to zero while it was 50 m in Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) and 25 m in Bihar’s Gaya at 5.30 am
Published on Feb 10, 2022 08:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: Dense to very dense fog enveloped parts of northwest India on Thursday morning as minimum temperatures were likely to fall by two to four degrees Celsius in the region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The visibility dropped in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra to zero while it was 50 m in Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) and 25 m in Bihar’s Gaya at 5.30 am.

IMD said rainfall in the northern plains, snowfall in the hills, and a western disturbance on Wednesday will plunge the mercury in the region. Cold northerly winds were blowing from the western Himalaya region, which has received snowfall.

The western disturbance as a trough (line of low-pressure area) in middle and upper tropospheric westerlies and an induced cyclonic circulation were lying over Rajasthan and the neighbourhood. It caused light to moderate rainfall and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand received widespread rainfall and snowfall on Wednesday.

Isolated thunderstorms and lightning were likely in Uttarakhand while rainfall and hail were reported from parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and hail were reported from Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Strong winds (speed 25-35 km per hour) were likely in Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday. Under the influence of a fresh feeble western disturbance, light rainfall or snowfall was likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh over the weekend.

Dense fog was expected again in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during the morning hours over the weekend.

