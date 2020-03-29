Follow Lakshman Rekha to stay safe: PM Modi in Maan ki Baat on Covid-19

india

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 11:52 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday urged Indians to follow lockdown lockdown protocol for several more days in the fight against coronavirus.

“I urges Indians to show courage and resolve, follow ‘Lakshman Rekha’ for several days more,” he said in his month radio address Maan ki Baat.

The lockdown, by which the government hopes to break the transmission of coronavirus in the country, has brought the country to a virtual standstill by stopping all forms of transport.

Follow coronavirus live updates here.

Modi, who announced a 21-day lockdown on Tuesday, expressed displeasure at some people violating lockdown protocol.

“Some people are breaking regulations because they seem unaware about the consequences. They are playing with their lives,” he said.

The lockdown has stranded thousands of migrant workers across major metros. Many of them have started walking to their homes in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan among other places after the lockdown began.

On Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh government ramped up evacuation of migrant works from the state from Delhi national capital region and pressed into service about a hundred busses to ferry the workers home.

But the evacuation also meant that lockdown protocol was given the go by and social distancing to stop the spread of coronavirus was simply was not possible as thousands thronged the inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Kaushambi on the Delhi border.

More than a thousand people have so far tested positive for coronavirus in the country with Maharashtra and Kerala being the two states with the highest number of cases.