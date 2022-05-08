‘Political suffocation’: Pramod Madhwaraj, who joins BJP, on why he quit Congress

Former Karnataka minister joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with other party leaders in the presence of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, hours after quitting the Congress.

Former MLA and minister in the state addressed his resignation letter to KPCC president DK Shivakumar stating, "I have decided not to accept the post of vice-presidentship of KPCC and also to tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party."

In the letter, Madhwaraj added that "for the last three years the situation in the Udupi district Congress party has been a bad experience for me thus leading to political suffocation and the facts of which have been brought to your kind notice and informed to other party leaders by me."

"I have observed that no worthwhile steps have been taken by the party to redress my grievances regarding the prevailing situation in the Udupi district Congress party," Madhwaraj wrote.

Last year, Madhwaraj had triggered a row after he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for honouring Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji with Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

Madhwaraj had said after the BJP government came to power at the Centre, the "trend" of determining Padma awardees has changed.

News agency PTI reported that on Friday, Madhwaraj was with Udupi BJP MLA K Raghupathi Bhat when the latter inaugurated the state's first floating bridge at Malpe Beach.

Madhwaraj, who hails from Udupi, had served in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government as the minister for fisheries, sports and youth empowerment. The resignation comes as the party is gearing up for the assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.

