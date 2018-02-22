For rural polls, BJP to fine tune Odisha radio model to reach out to people in Bengal

Faced with the formidable ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal rural polls in May-June, BJP leaders have decided to fine tune a radio model successfully employed in Odisha rural elections in February 2017.

The party has decided to employ FM channels to reach out to the voters.

In the Odisha panchayat polls, BJP bagged 294 out of 851 zilla parishad seats, an impressive improvement from just 36 in the 2012 elections.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said they are seriously considering the route. “Our campaign and propaganda team will finalise the details,” he said.

A BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said that the party will purchase slots from different FM radio channels. “Limericks, songs, jingles and short dialogues will be created and aired through these slots. While our core team will decide on the channels where these slots will be purchased, the creative team will be responsible for the content creation,” he said..

According to Ghosh, the advantage of FM radio channels over television is that one can listen to these channels on the go. “It a common scene in rural India where groups enjoy music on FM channels at tea shops or even fields.”

BJP national secretary, Rahul Sinha, said campaigning through FM radio channels proved effective for them in the neighbouring state, and they are confidant that it will work in Bengal as well.

“This mode of communication will be utilised to supplement the regular campaigns through street corner meetings and door-to-door contacts,” Sinha said.