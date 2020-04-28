e-paper
Foreign minister S Jaishankar to attend BRICS meet on Covid-19

The BRICS meeting to discuss the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak will be held by the rotating chair Russia and it will be convened via video conference.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 10:29 IST
Foreign minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi will be among those to take part in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Extraordinary Conference on the coronavirus pandemic on April 28, 2020.
India will participate in a key meeting of the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) foreign ministers on Tuesday to discuss the fallout of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sars-Cov-2, which first emerged in China’s Wuhan city late last year, has killed more than 200,000 people worldwide and infected over 3 million others, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The meeting, to be held by the rotating chair Russia, will be convened via video conference.

Wang’s presence was confirmed by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang in a statement on Monday.

The statement said Wang will discuss with his counterparts the impact of the Covid-19 on international relations, concerted efforts to address global challenges, deepening BRICS cooperation and other topics.

