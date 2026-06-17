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Bengal cops arrest TMC ex-minister, file 2 new FIRs against Abhishek Banerjee

TMC leader from north Bengal and former minister Udayan Guha was arrested from his residence in Kolkata on Wednesday in connection with a cheating case.

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 06:24 pm IST
By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
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Legal troubles for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) continued to mount on Wednesday with the state police arresting former Bengal minister Udayan Guha and registering two fresh corruption cases against TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Udayan Guha is the fourth minister of the previous Mamata Banerjee government to be arrested

The two fresh FIRs have been filed against Abhishek on complaints by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Abhijit Das, who unsuccessfully contested from the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and 2024.

Guha, who was picked up from his house on Wednesday morning and placed under arrest, is the fourth TMC ex-minister to be arrested after the Suvendu Adhikari-led government came to power. Earlier Sujit Bose, Ujjwal Biswas and Dilip Mondal were arrested by the police and the Enforcement Directorate on charges of cheating, extortion and threatening people.

“Guha has been arrested from Kolkata by officers from Dinhata police station in connection with a cheating case. He is being brought to Cooch Behar for further investigation,” said a senior police officer from Cooch Behar.

Banerjee was questioned by the state police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on June 14 and June 16 in connection with two separate cases related to alleged inflammatory speeches and an alleged signature forgery case. On June 15, he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools.

While Abhishek could not be contacted, there was no response from the TMC either till around 5 pm.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Joydeep Thakur

Joydeep Thakur is a Special Correspondent based in Kolkata. He focuses on science, environment, wildlife, agriculture and other related issues.

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Home / India News / Bengal cops arrest TMC ex-minister, file 2 new FIRs against Abhishek Banerjee
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