Home / India News / Former CBI director Ranjit Sinha passes away at 68 in Delhi
india news

Former CBI director Ranjit Sinha passes away at 68 in Delhi

Ranjit Sinha held several senior posts, including that of the CBI director and the director general (DG) of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 09:12 AM IST
Former CBI director Ranjit Sinha (File Photo / HT)

Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Ranjit Sinha passed away in Delhi on Friday morning at the age of 68, people close to him said. Sinha was a retired officer of the 1974 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) and held several senior posts, including that of the CBI director and the director general (DG) of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). He died at 4:30am on Friday, according to news agency ANI.

Senior officials believe Sinha's death was due to Covid-19-related complications, as per PTI. It is understood that he was confirmed positive for coronavirus on Thursday night.

Ranjit Sinha had also headed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and served at senior positions in the CBI in Patna and Delhi before his appointment as CBI chief in 2012 for a two-year tenure.

This is a developing story. Further details are to be updated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
central bureau of investigation ranjit sinha itbp
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP