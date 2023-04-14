Former CM’s kin calls for medical board to monitor health

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy’s brother Alex V Chandy has approached health minister Veena George with a request to constitute a medical board to monitor the health of the former CM who is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Bengaluru for last two months.

Former Kerala CM Oomen Chandy’s brother requests for a new medical borad to monitor health of former CM. (HTArchives)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the letter sent on Wednesday he said close family members were not sharing any details of treatment with relatives and “they fear that he was not getting satisfactory treatment.” He said the state government should constitute a medical board to monitor his health situation and release details of his medical condition periodically.

“We are in dark about his health condition. We are not sure whether the current treatment is adequate or not and whether better treatment was required. Hence we are requesting the government to constitute a health board and release details of his health status. We are really concerned about this,” said the brother in his letter.

Two months back a controversy emerged regarding his health status after a section of party workers and relatives complained that he was not getting proper treatment. Alex V Chandy and many relatives had petitioned the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking his intervention to ensure best possible treatment to Chandy. Later the government had constituted a medical board and he was shifted to Bengaluru.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They alleged that Chandy, who is suffering from cancer and had treatment in Germany and later in Bengaluru, was not given proper follow- up treatment after he took a break from his ongoing treatment in Bengaluru. Some of them also alleged that they were not allowed to meet him and the letter was signed by 42 of his relatives including his brother. But later Chandy had denied allegations and said his family and the party ensured quality treatment to him and “allegations in this regard were unfounded and baseless”.